

Amazon has faced criticism over its work with federal immigration enforcement agencies in the past. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

Hundreds of protesters had a message for Amazon at a company summit in New York on Thursday: “Cut ties with ICE.”

Inside the Amazon Web Services Summit at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Amazon Chief Technology Officer Werner Vogels was giving a keynote speech when protesters played the recordings of children being separated from their parents at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility. (Amazon’s founder and chief executive, Jeff Bezos, also owns The Washington Post.)

NOW: immigrants and allies interrupt #AWSSummit with audio of detained immigrant children and demand that company cuts ties with Trump’s deportation force. #NoTech4ICE #BackersofHate pic.twitter.com/nZBcxeFC9l — Make the Road NY 🦋 (@MaketheRoadNY) July 11, 2019

At least a dozen protesters interrupted Vogels five times before security removed them from the room, according to media reports.

“You just heard the voices and the tears of children being held at U.S. Customs and Border facilities,” said Jamie San Andres, a project coordinator for Make the Road New York, during the event. “Cut your ties to ICE, Vogels, cut your ties to ICE, and all you tech workers, you’re being complicit. You’re being complicit. Take a stand against ICE.”

Vogels paused during his speech. “I’m more than willing to have a conversation, but maybe you should let me finish first,” he said.

Hi 👋 @Werner: in response to immigrants, tech workers, @ allies demanding @amazon cut ties w/ the deportation machine, you say you’re willing to have a conversation. 👇



Security removed us today, but you name the time and place and we’ll be there. #awssummit2019 #NoTech4ICE pic.twitter.com/SicVJVk9lQ — Make the Road NY 🦋 (@MaketheRoadNY) July 11, 2019

[Banks bow to pressure to stop profiting from Trump’s immigration policy, but Big Tech remains defiant]

Thursday’s demonstration joins growing criticism of corporations, including Microsoft Corp., Salesforce and Wayfair, for business relationships that involve federal-agency enforcement of the White House’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

[‘A cage is not a home’: Hundreds of Wayfair employees walk out to protest sales to migrant detention center]

The event was free and open to the public. Hundreds of demonstrators also gathered outside the convention center starting around 9 a.m. on Thursday, blocking 11th Avenue, according to WABC TV.

Happening now: 11th ave shut down outside of the #awssummit2019 as hundreds demand @amazon cut all ties with ICE and stop enabling the detention and deportation of immigrants #NoTech4ICE pic.twitter.com/kFATM8GAYJ — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) July 11, 2019

Organizations that were part of the protest included Make the Road New York, Jews for Racial & Economic Justice and Tech Workers Coalition New York.

“Technology will always be used by the powerful to further their own ends,” read a Twitter post by Tech Workers Coalition New York. “As workers, we must band together and say no — we will not repeat the horrors of the past. We will not build concentration camps. We will not build the deportation machine. We will not separate families.”

It’s not the first time Amazon has faced criticism over its work with ICE. On Monday, Business Insider reported, employees sent an internal email to the company, referencing a June 2018 letter they say more than 500 employees signed off on and sent to Bezos and Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy. They say the company has “shied away” from their original demands: stop marketing and selling its facial-recognition technology, Rekognition, to government agencies, including immigration and police authorities, and stop hosting Palantir, a data-analytics company that contracts with ICE, on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud.

[Amazon met with ICE officials over facial-recognition system that could identify immigrants]

“The U.S. government has been detaining people, including young children, in concentration camps under horrific conditions,” the email reads. “This is a horrifying violation of human rights — and it’s powered by AWS.”

Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment.