

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman speaks during a news conference, in New York last week. Federal prosecutors announced sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against Jeffrey Epstein. (Richard Drew)

It’s not just his freedom that’s at stake. It’s his fortune.

The criminal prosecution of New York moneyman Jeffrey Epstein for sex trafficking announced last week and the lawsuits stemming from it could dwindle his financial empire to nothing, attorneys with knowledge of the case said.

While much of the early legal sparring has focused on questions of Epstein’s freedom, a secondary struggle may determine how much money Epstein has -- and what he will owe and to whom when it’s all over.

Whether Epstein is a billionaire, as he has been routinely described, is difficult to know. None of the known paper trail establishes a fortune of that magnitude. But by most accounts he has substantial wealth, and the legal assault upon it has begun.

Epstein resolved an investigation in the early 2000s by pleading guilty to two state charges. In a deal widely criticized as too lenient, he spent 13 months in jail, with work-release privileges.

Last week, federal prosecutors in New York announced new sex trafficking and conspiracy charges against Epstein and on Friday, the prosecutor who approved the earlier deal, Alexander Acosta, announced he was stepping down from his current position as U.S. labor secretary.

A hearing Monday in a New York federal courtroom is expected to determine whether Epstein will be released pending trial and if so, what the conditions of release will be. Epstein’s attorneys told U.S. District Court Judge Richard M. Berman that Epstein was willing to put up his Manhattan mansion and a private jet for collateral and agree to home confinement and GPS monitoring. Prosecutors are seeking a do-over of the Florida charges, they said in a bail memo.

Prosecutors argued Epstein should remain jailed because his extreme wealth gives him “practically limitless” means to escape justice.

On Friday, prosecutors also argued Epstein had a history of trying to obstruct inquiries into his misdeeds.

[Epstein paid suspected co-conspirators, which prosecutors suggest may have been to influence them]

Financial records showed that in November 2018, two days after The Miami Herald reported on his earlier favorable plea arrangement, Epstein wired $100,000 to someone identified as a possible co-conspirator in the case, prosecutors said. Three days after that, he wired $250,000 to another person identified as a possible co-conspirator, prosecutors wrote.

Epstein was using the payments to try to buy the silence of potential witnesses against him, prosecutors argued in a bail memo.

In addition to seeking prison time for Epstein, federal prosecutors have signaled they will aim for the seizure of his $60 million New York home. Under federal law, properties such as his $13 million Palm Beach home, his properties in the Virgin Islands, his jets and a $12 million New Mexico ranch may be vulnerable to similar claims.

His defense attorneys and related costs are likely to cost him tens of millions more.

And finally, lawsuits from the alleged victims -- of which there are scores -- could run over a billion, experts said.

“With aggressive lawyering for the victims, Mr. Epstein’s realistic financial exposure for criminal restitution in federal court is likely to exceed $500 million, and the exposure in state court to exceed a billion,” said Paul Cassell, a University of Utah law professor, a former federal judge, and a lawyer for one of Epstein’s alleged victims. “It’s easy to foresee 160 victims in this case and possibly more.”

Prosecutors in New York reportedly have said there could be hundreds of victims around the country, and The Miami Herald says it has identified as many as 80 alleged victims. Some already have sued and entered legal settlements with Epstein.

Epstein created “a vast network of underage victims” for sexual exploitation, the Justice Department said in announcing the recent indictment.

State laws vary, but those victims may be entitled to collect money from Epstein for their economic losses, such as the expense of therapy, their pain and suffering, as well as punitive damages.

But the pieces of the Epstein fortune likely to be lost first in his legal war is his collection of real estate. Under federal statutes, prosecutors can seek the forfeiture of any properties where the sex trafficking may have taken place.

In order for the government to take a property in such cases, there has to be “some nexus between the property and the offense,” said Stefan Cassella a former federal prosecutor and expert on asset forfeiture and money-laundering law.

The indictment unsealed last week charges that the offenses occurred at his New York and Palm Beach homes, suggesting that only those properties would be subject to forfeiture. However, if evidence shows that his jets or other residences were also involved, those also could be lost, Cassella said.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported last week that the New Mexico State Attorney General, Hector Balderas, is investigating whether Epstein committed any crimes in that state, where he owns a place called the Zorro Ranch.

Finally, beyond the financial penalties that could be exacted by federal prosecutors and the scores of alleged victims are the substantial bills run up by his own legal team.

The team already is rich in celebrity. It has included Alan Dershowitz, the noted constitutional law professor and Kenneth W. Starr, who investigated president Bill Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

“In a big time criminal prosecution, a defendant can easily spend millions and in some cases tens of millions of dollars through trial,” said Matthew L. Schwartz, a white collar defense attorney and a former federal prosecutor who worked on the Bernard Madoff case.

Against all those potential legal liabilities stands Epstein’s mysterious fortune, the magnitude of which is difficult to discern.

[Acosta said prosecutors wanted to guarantee Jeffrey Epstein would go to jail. The reality is more complicated]

In fact, little is known about how Epstein, 66, the son of a Coney Island parks department worker, acquired his riches. While he is often described as a billionaire in media profiles, there is little in the public record, aside from his real estate, to substantiate the claim.

In a 2013 civil court filing in Palm Beach County Circuit Court, Epstein responded to a question about his net worth without giving an exact figure. “I have already indicated my willingness to stipulate to a net worth in excess of one hundred million dollars,” he wrote.

In the same court filing, he described himself as “self-employed and philanthropist,” but said he could not provide answers “to questions relating to my financial history and condition” without waiving his constitutional rights.

Other court filings have suggested his holdings do not measure up to the billionaire claims, either.

One of the central questions around Epstein’s financial operation concerned who, exactly, was investing with him. It was widely reported that his firm refused to take on clients with less than $1 billion to invest. But who were these billionaire clients? Only one was known: Les Wexner, the founder of L Brands, a retail empire that includes Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works.

Yet in June 2002, Epstein’s investment firm, Financial Trust Company, Inc. reported having only $88 million in paid-in capital from shareholders, according to a recently unearthed court filing.

It’s possible, of course, that his money sits in some other company. Epstein is linked to other companies whose assets are unknown. Another company, known as Southern Trust, shares the same address as Financial Trust Company, in St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands. (The financial advantage of the Caribbean location may be substantial: Companies there can reap tax breaks of as much as 90 percent on corporate and personal income taxes.)

But while seeking tax breaks on a Caribbean island may be the hallmark of a high-living plutocrat, many who have searched his record for clues to his wealth harbor doubts about the billionaire claims. Among them is Thomas Volscho, a sociology professor at the College of Staten Island -- CUNY, who has been researching a book about Epstein. He unearthed the 2002 financial statement from Epstein’s investment firm.

“I don’t think he’s a billionaire,” Volscho said last week. “His wealth is possibly above $200 million.”

Whatever the outcomes of these investigations, the longstanding riddles posed by Epstein’s fortune could be answered in the near future, as various parties who believe Epstein is in their debt -- the federal government, alleged victims and defense attorneys -- seek to collect.

“Hiding money is difficult,” said Stephen Harbeck, former president and chief executive of the Securities Investor Protection Corp., a federally chartered agency in Washington that safeguards brokerage accounts. “You can trace where the money came in and where it went out. Money goes through banks, and banks are required to make extraordinarily careful records.”

Renae Merle contributed to this story.