U.S. customs authorities should quickly block the importation of cocoa products from Ivory Coast, the world’s leading producer, unless importers can show they have been produced without child labor, two senators wrote Tuesday in a letter to the Department of Homeland Security.

U.S. law gives customs officials authority to block the importation of goods produced in part by forced child labor.

The move would have broad effects on the U.S. chocolate and cocoa businesses, which rely on Ivory Coast for cocoa. The West African nation produces roughly a third of the world’s supply.

“Given the prevalence of forced child labor in the Ivory Coast’s cocoa sector, it is clear at least some, if not a significant portion of those imports, were produced with forced child labor,” according to the letter from Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) “It is time the U.S. took more aggressive action to combat forced child labor in the cocoa sector.”

Citing a June story in The Washington Post, the letter said there is “overwhelming evidence — which more than meets the evidentiary standard” to block cocoa products from Ivory Coast. In addition, the letter said, authorities should pursue a criminal investigation into the importation of cocoa products tainted by forced child labor.