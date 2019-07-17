

A Zuck Buck is displayed on a monitor as David Marcus, head of blockchain with Facebook Inc., right, is questioned by Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif., not pictured) during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington on July 17. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Facebook’s efforts to garner support from lawmakers for its launch of a global cryptocurrency, Libra, hit another snag during a contentious House committee hearing Wednesday.

What exactly is Libra, lawmakers wanted to know. Some compared it to a bank, a commodity or an exchange traded fund.

It’s not a bank, or an exchange traded fund, but it is similar to a commodity, David Marcus, who heads Calibra, Facebook’s cryptocurrency subsidiary, told the House Financial Services Committee.

That didn't clear things up for many lawmakers.

“Which is it, fish or fowl? It seems more like a platypus to me,” Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.) said.

Facebook says the cryptocurrency would bridge a gap in the financial system for people who lack access to traditional banking and would allow the social network’s more than 2 billion users to send and transfer money quickly — and with almost no fees.

But the project, unveiled last month, sparked immediate concerns from leaders around the world about whether Libra would threaten government-backed currencies, encourage money laundering and jeopardize consumers’ data.

“Just because we may not fully understand a new technology proposal does not mean we should immediately call for its prohibition,” said Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (N.C.), the ranking Republican on the committee. “But let’s face it, let’s be honest, it’s Facebook, and I’m skeptical.

Some lawmakers focused on whether Facebook, which has been engulfed in controversy for more than two years, should be trusted with such a potentially powerful technology. Just last week, the Federal Trade Commission approved a $5 billion settlement with the company over its privacy practices.

Committee Chair Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who has unveiled draft legislation that would block Facebook from creating the Libra, compared Facebook to scandal-plagued Wells Fargo. Another Democrat, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), called on the tech giant to drop the idea altogether, or at least agree to start with a small pilot program.

“I don’t think you should launch Libra at all. The creation of a new currency is a core government function and should be left to democratically accountable institutions,” Maloney said.

Facebook said it will not rush development of the cryptocurrency and has already started talking with potential regulators. “I believe we’re owning these mistakes and working hard in remedying them and working hard at improving on all fronts,” said Marcus, who faced similar skepticism before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.