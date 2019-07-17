

Britney Spears owned the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house from 2007 to 2012. (Hilton & Hyland/Hilton & Hyland)

A Mediterranean-style mansion once owned by pop star Britney Spears is for sale in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spears purchased the home for $6.8 million in 2007 and then sold it for $4.3 million in 2012, according to property records. The sellers listed the home for sale in 2018 for $9.5 million and have lowered the price several times. The current asking price is $7.5 million. The listing is with Mia Trudeau of Hilton & Hyland.

Spears made her first television appearance on “Star Search” in 1992. She joined the cast of “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” when she was 11. In 1998, she released her first single, "...Baby One More Time,” which reached No. 1. Her debut album sold more than 25 million copies worldwide.



Blackout curtains in the home theater can create a dark room or mesh screens can let in light, making it a versatile entertaining space. (Hilton & Hyland)

Spears has released nine studio albums, six of which have reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts. She has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, won a Grammy award for best dance recording and has been nominated eight times. She had a successful four-year residency in Las Vegas that ended in 2017. She continues to promote her line of perfumes.

The 7,800-square-foot Mediterranean-style house in the gated community the Summit has arched doorways, wrought-iron details and several painted ceilings. Main rooms on the ground floor open to a covered loggia and ivy-covered trellis.



Under the ivy-covered trellis, there is a raised fire pit and a seating area. (Hilton & Hyland)

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house has an upper-level master suite with two bathrooms, a working fireplace and a private balcony overlooking the backyard. Several upstairs rooms have double doors that open to smaller balconies.

The kitchen has built-in bench seating that is surrounded on three sides by glass. A home theater has windows that can be covered with blackout curtains or kept open for a more versatile entertaining space. A saltwater pool and hot tub in the backyard are under palm trees.

More Real Estate:

12 stunning homes for sale near water

What to know before buying that dream vacation home in another country

The most expensive homes for sale in the D.C. region in June