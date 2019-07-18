

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, pausing Thursday during a television interview in Chantilly, France, is pressing lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling before they recess on July 26. (Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said that he was making progress in negotiating a budget deal with Democrats but that significant provisions remained unresolved, showing the frenetic state-of-play as the White House and Congress near a difficult deadline.

Mnuchin, in an interview on CNBC from France, said negotiators had agreed to “top line” spending numbers for 2020 and 2021. These numbers show the total amount of discretionary, or congressionally approved, spending that can be authorized each year. Lawmakers must still pass individual spending bills, but agreeing on these top-line numbers allows them to remove spending caps that were put in place during the Obama administration.

“I think everybody is in agreement that we won’t do anything that puts the U.S. government at risk in terms of our issue of defaulting,” Mnuchin told CNBC. “I think that nobody wants a shutdown in any scenario. So I don’t think the market should be concerned.”

Mnuchin also said he had agreed with negotiators to a two-year debt limit increase, which he believes is crucial because he has alleged the Treasury Department could run out of money as soon as early September if Congress doesn’t act. If the debt ceiling isn’t raised by then, it could make it very difficult for the Treasury Department to pay all its bills.

“I’ve discussed that with the leadership of both the House and the Senate,” Mnuchin said. “That’s why I’ve encouraged them to raise the debt ceiling before they leave” for recess on July 26.

But, significantly, lawmakers and the White House have still not agreed on spending cuts that the administration wants to offset some of the new spending increases as part of the budget talks. The “top line” numbers that negotiators have agreed to represent spending increases from the current budget, and the White House is seeking roughly $150 billion in other cuts to offset the increases. Democrats have not agreed to these offsets. Some budget deals have included offsets and others have not included any, so both cites are citing precedent in their demands.

Some congressional leaders believe they need to have a resolution by Friday to give them enough time to vote on any package next week.

The differences could force both sides to make tough decisions.

If President Trump decides to block any deal that doesn’t include offsets, lawmakers could depart at the end of next week for a lengthy recess and leave the debt ceiling issue unresolved heading into September. But if Democrats in the House of Representatives refuse to sign off on a big package of spending offsets, then they could be forced to decide whether to pass a short-term debt ceiling increase to avoid a financial crisis in just a few months.

Mnuchin spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) about the negotiations on Wednesday and is expected to speak to Pelosi again on Thursday. Complicating matters, Mnuchin has been seen by Democrats as more amenable to compromise and hopeful for a deal, while they believe White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House acting budget director Russell Vought are trying to force concessions that many lawmakers won’t accept.

Trump hasn’t weighed in publicly yet on what he might do or what type of deal he might accept.