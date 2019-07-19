

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei speaks at the telecom giant's headquarters in southern China in June. (Dake Kang/AP)

The U.S. tech industry is pushing the Trump administration for permission to supply Chinese tech company Huawei with parts for consumer technology products, arguing that such sales won’t hurt U.S. national security, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tech companies are asking the administration to allow sales of chips and other parts for Huawei-made smartphones and laptops, even if the White House is intent on continuing to block exports of supplies Huawei uses to manufacture 5G wireless equipment, according to the people who requested anonymity to speak about sensitive issues.

Several large semiconductor companies recently made such requests in applications to the Commerce Department, petitioning for special licenses that would allow them to sell some products to Huawei, these people said.

Tech companies are also asking the administration to relax the anti-Huawei rules that now bar them from participating alongside the Chinese company in global standards-setting bodies, which establish technical rules that underpin global networks, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.

It is unclear to many companies how lenient the Trump administration might be. Some of the people familiar with the administration’s discussions say there is a split among officials about whether to ease the Huawei ban, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin favoring some relaxation and some issuing of licenses, while China hawks including Peter Navarro hold the opposite view. The White House declined to comment.

Prominent lawmakers, including Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), have warned the president not to ease up on Huawei.

The Commerce Department added Huawei to a trade blacklist in May, saying it had “reasonable cause to believe” that the company was “involved in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.”

U.S. officials have said Huawei has links to the Chinese government and that its telecom equipment could be used to disrupt or spy on American communications. Huawei denies these claims. The Chinese company is the world’s largest seller of telecom equipment, including for super-fast 5G wireless networks. It is also a major global seller of smartphones, and a big consumer of U.S. chips and software. Huawei says it spent $11 billion on U.S. technology last year.

Shortly after blacklisting the company, the White House issued a temporary reprieve that allowed some sales to continue for 90 days. That period expires Aug. 19, after which the full ban will take effect unless companies receive special licenses.

In late June, as President Trump was attempting to restart trade talks with China, he said the U.S. would allow some sales to Huawei, though he didn’t provide details.

On July 9, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the agency would issue licenses “where there is no threat to U.S. national security,” saying the administration didn’t want U.S. companies to needlessly lose out on sales. But he added there would be a “presumption of denial.”

U.S. executives at chipmakers say they hope the Commerce Department will treat consumer products like cellphones and laptops with more leniency than telecommunications equipment.

If that is indeed the case, companies like Xilinx, which make highly advanced and complex semiconductors used in 5G networks, might still be prevented from selling to Huawei.

“Xilinx has and continues to comply with all government and legal requirements across our global operations. We continue to actively track the Huawei situation as it remains dynamic,” spokesman Brian Garabedian wrote in an emailed statement.

Some U.S. chipmakers believe that if their products are manufactured outside the country, they are not affected by Huawei’s addition to the trade blacklist, because the products are not American in origin.

Some attorneys who focus on U.S. export law have disagreed with that interpretation, arguing that the value in the chip comes not just from the physical manufacturing of the product, but also from the design, which happens largely in the United States.

So far, according to the officials at U.S. chipmakers, the Commerce Department has not indicated it would crack down on companies that continue to sell Huawei products manufactured outside the U.S. by American companies.