

Ward said she felt the product's message targeted women with body-shaming. (Courtesy of Alie Ward)

A single tweet complaining about novelty plates that measured food portions by “skinny jeans,” “favorite jeans” and “mom jeans” prompted Macy’s to drop the product only hours later.

Alie Ward, a science reporter and podcast host based in Los Angeles, was walking by the Macy’s store on 34th Street in New York City when she saw the plates in a display window.

How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states pic.twitter.com/1spntAluVl — Alie Ward (@alieward) July 21, 2019

Ward was taken aback by what she saw as body-shaming messaging, especially for people who struggle with their weight or have eating disorders.

“It’s such a gross sentiment and also very out of touch with what’s fashionable right now,” she said.

Four hours later, Macy’s apologized for having “missed the mark” and said it would remove the plates, which were available only at the retailer’s flagship New York City location.

“We apologize to our customers for missing the mark on this product. After reviewing the complaint, we quickly removed the plates, which were only in our STORY at Macy’s location in Herald Square.”

Hi, Alie — we appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product. It will be removed from all STORY at Macy's locations. — Macy's (@Macys) July 22, 2019

Ward said she was surprised by Macy’s response.

“Companies, people, everyone screws up,” she said. “It’s not about being perfect or tiptoeing, but it’s just about listening when someone says, ‘yeah, no.’”

The plates are part of a collection offered through Macy’s brick-and-mortar STORY exhibit, which carries products from mostly small businesses at 36 stores in 15 states, according to a news release.

The original plates are from online retailer Pourtions, run by couple Dan and Mary Cassidy, which offers dinnerware and glassware all labeled with captioned portions. The “mom jeans” plates are advertised on the brand’s website for $9.50 each.

The product description reads, “There’s nothing like broken-in, faded, ripped-in-the-right-place jeans. They look great, and more importantly, they fit great. So, keep your eye on the middle circle and you’ll always be in fashion.”

The response to the plates and their removal has been mixed. Some on Twitter criticized the retailer for giving in so quickly and being overly sensitive. “Wow . . . nothing like allowing the public to weigh in with their dollars and vote for themselves, Macy’s. You guys are complete cowards,” a Twitter user using the handle Jellenne posted.

Others, like actress and body positivity activist Jameela Jamil, supported Ward’s sentiment. “The Good Place” star retweeted Ward and added her own profane commentary.

Pourtions did not respond immediately to requests for comment. The brand provides the following statement on its website:

“Walk down any street today and one thing becomes immediately clear: we have really let ourselves go. Waistlines are exploding like the national debt. Arteries are jammed like Grand Central Station at rush hour. And there are plenty of helpings of blame to go around — fast food, slow metabolism, excessive elbow-bending. POURTIONS was created to help you take back the power and counter this unhealthy trend.”

Pourtions products are sold in home goods and gift stores in Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and in Lagos, Nigeria, according to its website.