

TurnKey, a partnership between Amazon and Realogy, launched in 15 metro areas. (Hand-out/Realogy Holdings Corp.)

Amazon is branching into real estate through a partnership with Realogy, the nation’s biggest residential real estate broker, the company announced Tuesday.

Through the new TurnKey program, would-be homebuyers in 15 markets can use an Amazon portal to connect with a Realogy agent. Upon closing, buyers are rewarded with a bundle of Amazon benefits worth as much as $5,000 — from smart home devices to cleaning, painting and furniture assembly services.

The deal gives Amazon a sought-after foothold in the real estate market, as well as a chance to push its stable of home services and smart products like Alexa speakers and Ring doorbells. And it’s a lifeline for Realogy, which has been hammered by disruption in the residential brokerage industry and a slowdown in the housing market.

The company, which includes Coldwell Banker, Century 21 Real Estate and Sotheby’s International Realty among its brands, has seen its stock sink 65 percent this year. Realogy’s market cap has shrunk to around $600 million, after peaking at more than $7 billion in 2013.

“Realogy and our brands are always looking for ways to give consumers an awesome homebuying experience with a terrific real estate agent, and today’s launch of TurnKey is a big part of that continued strategy,” Ryan Schneider, chief executive of Realogy, said in a news release. “Realogy’s great affiliated agents serve their clients during one of the most important moments in their lives, and Amazon’s services and products can transform that moment to make it rewarding in a way no one ever has before.”

Realogy’s shares rose 35 percent to $7 after the partnership with Amazon was announced. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

TurnKey will launch with 3,000 participating real estate agents in Washington, San Francisco, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Atlanta, Denver, Tampa, Orlando, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Charlotte, North Carolina, Los Angeles and Sacramento.

Effectively, TurnKey serves as a lead-generation program for Realogy brokers and agents, similar to Zillow. The popular real estate search engine uses algorithms to make “Zestimates” on home valuations, and helps connect buyers with local agents that have paid to get their names and faces on the site. Zillow’s Premier Agent Program garnered nearly $900 million in revenue last year.

In May 2018, Zillow took its services a few steps further, creating an “instant offers” business in which the company buys and resells houses, fast-tracking the often messy home-buying process while collecting a 6 to 9 percent fee.

The Amazon benefits that buyers earn are tied to the home price. All bundles come with at least two Echo smart speakers, equipped with Alexa home-assistant capabilities, and a Ring doorbell camera (with installation by Amazon professionals) and a credit of at least $450 for home services. To reap the full $5,000 value, customers must buy a home worth at least $700,000.

“Customers can be overwhelmed when moving, and we’re excited to be working with Realogy to offer homebuyers a simplified way to settle into a new home,” Pat Bigatel, director of Amazon Home Services, said in a news release. “The Amazon Move-In Benefit will enable homebuyers to adapt the offering to their needs — from help assembling furniture, to assisting with smart home device set up, to a deep clean, and more.”

Amazon first signaled its move toward the real estate industry in July 2017, when it briefly hosted a “Hire a Realtor” landing page on its website. It was quickly taken down, but mere speculation about Amazon branching into real estate was enough to send Zillow’s shares down 3 percent. In 2018, Amazon partnered with Lennar, one of the nation’s biggest home construction companies, to turn Lennar’s model homes into showrooms for its smart home products.