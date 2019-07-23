Lockheed Martin reported a record order backlog of $137 billion on Tuesday, as strong sales of the company’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter led it to $14.4 billion in sales for the second quarter of this year.

All four of the company’s major business units ― aeronautics, missiles and fire control, rotary and mission systems and space ― improved over the previous year. The company’s stock spiked by 1.4 percent Tuesday morning before falling.

“The corporation achieved another quarter of strong operational and financial results across all four of our businesses, which allowed us to grow our backlog to a new record level and to increase our financial outlook for 2019,” Lockheed Martin chief executive Marillyn Hewson said in a release.

The favorable results come a month after the Pentagon and Lockheed Martin reached a tentative agreement for 470 new F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, a $34 billion order that would be the largest procurement in Defense Department history.

