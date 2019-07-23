1 of 14 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × House associated with Manson murders lists for $1.98 million View Photos The Spanish-style house in Los Angeles was built in 1922 and has had several upgrades. Caption The Spanish-style house in Los Angeles was built in 1922 and has had several upgrades. By Redfin/By Redfin Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

The Los Angeles home that nearly 50 years ago was the scene of two of seven murders in a two-day crime spree by followers of Charles Mansion is for sale, according to listing agent Robert Giambalvo of Redfin. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence lists for $1.98 million.

Several of Manson’s cult members murdered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in the house in Los Angeles’s Los Feliz section in August 1969, the night after killing actress Sharon Tate and four others at her Los Angeles home. Why the LaBiancas were targeted has never been discovered. Manson initially was sentenced to death for the murders but resentenced in 1977 to life in prison after California abolished its death penalty. He died in 2017 of natural causes.

Manson’s crime is a story line in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Spanish-style home was built in 1922 and has had several upgrades under different owners in the intervening years. Situated high on a steep slope, the 1,600-square-foot home has privacy from the street, yet is close to the popular Griffiths Park and Glendale restaurant and retail centers. The “Hollywood” sign is around the corner, according to Giambalvo.

“The grade level of the house is probably equal to or greater than the height of a two-story home,” said Giambalvo. “Even when you’re standing at the gate you can hardly see the house. It has that grandeur feeling to it [as] you go up the driveway.”

The living room with fireplace comes with a mirrored wall that acts like an extra window. (Redfin)

The “wedding style” ceiling in several of the main living rooms include concentric circles of stucco in shaded gradients, according to Giambalvo. The dining area has an ornate chandelier and sliding-glass door to the outside.



A modern kitchen with access to the patio has enough room for a breakfast table and movable island. (Redfin)

A modern kitchen accommodates a breakfast table and movable island.



The rear of the house shows more of the Spanish-style architecture and the mature fruit trees that are abundant on the property. (Redfin)

The backyard has a pool, hot tub and free-standing sauna. A covered patio near the pool is directly off the kitchen.

Several mature fruit and avocado trees not only provide fruit when in season but also add to the privacy.

Louver-style vents in the attic help circulate the air so the home stays cool, even without the use of air conditioning.

A two-car garage is behind the property.