

My grandmother ultimately decided to forgo financial support from the state, including receiving food stamps, because of the way she said she was treated. Big Mama said she didn’t like the way the social worker questioned her homeownership. The implication was that if you’re asking for help you shouldn’t own anything. (Seth Wenig/AP)

The state welfare worker visited my grandmother’s home just once.

My grandmother, or Big Mama as we called her, was a proud woman who worked at a backbreaking job as a nursing assistant in a hospital earning a low wage. She found herself being interviewed because she had volunteered to take in my four siblings and me. Had my grandmother not stepped in, we would have been placed in foster care. Our parents had abandoned us and were not providing any financial support.

My grandmother ultimately decided to forgo financial support from the state, including food stamps, because of the way she said she was treated. She did apply for and received medical assistance through Medicaid.

Big Mama said she didn’t apply for welfare because of the way the social worker questioned her homeownership. The implication was that if you’re asking for help, you shouldn’t own anything. My grandmother said she was warned that if she kept more than a small amount of money in the bank, the benefits she would receive could be terminated.

But it was my grandmother’s savings that helped keep food on the table when my grandfather drank up his paycheck. Her home was her pride and joy, and she sometimes made extra payments on the principal so that she could get rid of that “devil debt,” as she put it.

In Big Mama’s words, the government wanted needy families to be “dirt poor” before giving them a hand up. So she decided to struggle at times rather than subject herself to the contempt and indignity those in need often experience.

A recent proposed change to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, made me think of my grandmother and the many people who are left to feel less than for being in the position of needing financial assistance.

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture proposed new rules Tuesday to limit access to food stamps for households with savings and other assets, a measure that officials said could cut benefits to about 3 million people,” reported Laura Reiley, a business of food reporter for The Washington Post.

The rule would end automatic eligibility for those who were already receiving federal and state assistance, Reiley writes.

“Current rules give states latitude to raise SNAP income eligibility limits so that low-income families with housing and child care costs that consume a sizable share of their income can continue to receive help affording adequate food,” according to Reiley. “This option also allows states to adopt less restrictive asset tests so that families, seniors and people with a disability can have modest savings or own their own home without losing SNAP benefits.”

For its part, the Trump administration says it’s trying to prevent people from taking advantage of eligibility guidelines.

“For too long, this loophole has been used to effectively bypass important eligibility guidelines,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a statement. “Too often, states have misused this flexibility without restraint.”

Under the proposal, to be automatically eligible for SNAP, a household must receive cash or noncash benefits from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program valued at a minimum of $50 per month for at least six months. The noncash benefits that could qualify for automatic eligibility would include benefits that support work such as subsidized employment or child care.

Critics of the rule change argue it will make it more difficult for families to receive needed assistance.

“The majority of states deem people eligible for SNAP benefits if they benefit from other government safety net programs. The reason? Many people who could receive them do not file for them, something experts attribute to a combination of lack of knowledge, inability or unwillingness to navigate the sometimes daunting bureaucracy, and shame over needing them at all,” Helaine Olen, a contributor to Post Opinions points out. “Allowing people to receive benefits automatically minus an asset check is a way of getting around that problem. It also encourages low-income people to save, something just about everyone agrees is a good thing.”

My grandmother has passed away but based on her experience I know she would be critical of what the Trump administration wants to do. Make no mistake this proposed rule change is an attack on our nation’s most vulnerable population.

“Instead of punishing working families if they work more hours or penalizing seniors and people with disabilities who save for emergencies, the president should seek to assist them with policies that help them afford the basics and save for the future,” Stacy Dean, vice president of food assistance policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities told The Post.

“This is a story about government and budgets and bureaucracy, but it’s also a story about philosophy,” wrote Paul Waldman, an opinion writer for The Post’s Plum Line blog. “One way to think about it is to ask this question: Which makes you angrier, a child going hungry, or someone getting a government benefit who might be able to do without it? If you’re a Republican, the answer is almost certainly the latter. In fact, you’d probably be happy to take benefits away from a hundred or a thousand people who need them — or maybe even 3.1 million — if it meant that just one person gaming the system could be stopped.”

Waldman goes on to write, “That’s not to say that Republicans actually want kids to go hungry any more than Democrats want people to game the system and get benefits they don’t need. But there’s a basic difference in what they see as an urgent problem and what they’re willing to live with to solve that problem.”

There is no indication of widespread abuse in the food stamp program. Rather, in my experience, many people are embarrassed to even ask for help.

I had to persuade a mother to apply for food stamps after her husband left her and their three children with no support just as she lost her job when the nonprofit group she was working for downsized. She had always been self-sufficient. She cried at even the suggestion that she get food stamps. She finally applied and received $50 a month. This hard-working mother eventually found a great job that enabled her to return to supporting her family without government assistance.

Frankly, I find it cruelly ironic that this administration is seeking this change when President Trump has spent millions of dollars of taxpayer money to play golf on his own courses enriching his own bank account. Why don’t we close that loophole?

The 60-day public comment period for this proposed rule is now open. Click this link to leave your comment. And when you do, I hope you consider how the recommended reform might leave less food on the table for a lot of people in need.

