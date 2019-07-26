

FILE PHOTO: Monsanto Co's Roundup is shown for sale in Encinitas, California, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo (Mike Blake/Reuters)

A judge slashed 95 percent off a $2 billion judgment awarded a California couple who developed cancer after using Roundup weed-killer.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Winifred Y. Smith cut the couple’s damages to $86.7 million, Thursday on the basis that the $2 billion an Oakland jury had awarded them in May had vastly exceeded legal precedent. It’s the third time in less than a year that Bayer AG has successfully and significantly reduced jury awards to plaintiffs who’ve blamed the world’s most widely used herbicide for their cancer. Bayer is appealing, or plans to appeal, all verdicts.

Last June, when Bayer acquired Monsanto for $63 billion to create the world’s biggest seed and agrochemical company, it inherited a mountain of legal trouble tied to Roundup: More than 13,000 lawsuits have been filed in the U.S., and the numbers keep climbing.

Bayer categorically denies Roundup and its active ingredient, glyphosate, cause cancer, and maintains that both are safe for human use. Since the Monsanto acquisition, Bayer’s value has fallen roughly 45 percent.

"We continue to believe that the verdict and damage awards are not supported by the evidence at trial and conflict with the extensive body of reliable science and conclusions of leading health regulators worldwide that confirms glyphosate-based herbicides can be used safely and that glyphosate is not carcinogenic,” Bayer said in a statement to The Post.

Although Judge Smith substantially pared down the damages, she supported the jury’s finding that Monsanto was to blame for the California couple’s cancer, and that the company had repeatedly tried to bury evidence about Roundup’s health risks at the expense of consumer safety.

“In this case there was clear and convincing evidence that Monsanto made efforts to impede, discourage, or distort scientific inquiry and the resulting science,” Smith wrote in the order.

The couple still has to formally accept the reduced award. If they don’t, the case would go to retrial.

Alva and Alberta Pilliod, who are in their mid-70s, had been using Roundup for decades by the time Alva was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in his bones in 2011. Four years later, Alberta was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma brain cancer. The couple estimated they used a gallon of the weed killer a week on four residential properties over the course of 30 years, without using protective clothing or face shields. Both are now in remission.

The Pilliods’ verdict followed an $80 million judgment in March to a California man who said Roundup gave him non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. And last August, in the first U.S. Roundup trial, a California jury awarded $289 million to a former groundskeeper who blamed the herbicide for his terminal cancer. A judge later reduced that amount to $78 million, and the verdict is being appealed.

The Environmental Protection Agency, meanwhile, concluded in April that it continues to find “no risks to public health when glyphosate is used in accordance with its current label” and that “glyphosate is not a carcinogen.”

The federal agency acknowledged the ecological risks associated with glyphosate and proposed certain measures aimed at helping farmers better target its application. But it said its findings on the human health risks of the compound “are consistent with the conclusions of science reviews by many other countries and other federal agencies.”

“If we are going to feed 10 billion people by 2050, we are going to need all the tools at our disposal, which includes the use the glyphosate,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement about the EPA’s decision. “USDA applauds EPA’s proposed registration decision as it is science-based and consistent with the findings of other regulatory authorities that glyphosate does not pose a carcinogenic hazard to humans.”

But the EPA’s decision clashes with guidance from other leading organizations and existing research. In 2015, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer said glyphosate is “probably carcinogenic to humans.” And earlier this year, researchers at the University of Washington who analyzed all published studies on the impact of glyphosate on humans concluded exposure to Roundup raised cancer risks by 41 percent.

[Roundup is embroiled in cancer cases. Now its maker is putting $5.6 billion toward a new kind of weedkiller.]

Last month, Bayer announced it was investing more than $5.6 billion in weedkiller research and efforts to reduce its environmental footprint. But glyphosate “will continue to pay an important role in agriculture and in Bayer’s portfolio," the company said.

Even if it can survive the onslaught of Roundup lawsuits, Bayer faces still more litigation thanks to Monsanto. A rash of U.S. states and cities have filed lawsuits claiming the company polluted dozens of bodies of water decades ago with its use of PCBs, which Monsanto stopped producing in 1977. The fire-resistant compound was banned in the U.S. in 1979 after it was linked to cancer and immune system issues, and Monsanto has spent more than $1 billion on past PCB claim settlements.