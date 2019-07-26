

The U.S. economy slowed in the spring to a level of growth that economists say is healthy, but which President Trump has often maligned as inadequate, raising concerns that he might not be able to deliver on his promise of faster growth than during the Obama administration.

The economy grew at a 2.1 percent annual rate in the second quarter, a downgrade from the first quarter’s surprisingly strong 3.1 percent pace and setting the stage for what could be a more tepid pace of growth the rest of the year as the impact of the GOP tax cut fades and government spending stays roughly the same.

The middling results could pose a problem for Trump, who promised the economy could grow at 3 percent — or higher — every year during his tenure and is making the economy a centerpiece of his reelection campaign.

Trump predicted Friday that the economy is “set to zoom,” but many economists say the nation appears to be settling back into a level of about 2 percent annual growth, which they describe as solid but not extraordinary, since it has been the norm for much of the recovery.

“Last year was a fiscal sugar rush. This year it’s starting to fade,” said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at J.P. Morgan.

Trump boasted widely that he achieved his growth target last year, but he suffered a disappointing Friday when the Commerce Department revised the growth figures down for part of last year, meaning Trump has yet to achieve a full year of 3 percent growth during his tenure.

In a tweet Friday, Trump called the economy’s performance in the spring “not bad,” a much softer tone than he used on the campaign trail when he criticized President Barack Obama for being “the first president in modern history not to have a single year of 3 percent growth.”

Last quarter, the economy was helped by a surge in consumer and federal government spending, but business investment turned negative for the first time since early 2016.

Many executives blame uncertainty around Trump’s trade war for their hesitancy to spend as much as they did a year ago. The plunge in corporate spending has been especially evident in the manufacturing sector, which fell into a “technical recession” in the first half of the year as equipment purchases dried up.

Trump has attempted to boost the economy with an unprecedented amount of stimulus by beefing up military and domestic spending, scaling back regulations and enacting a large tax cut that included the biggest reduction in corporate taxes in U.S. history.

In total, Trump is spending about $4 trillion over the next decade, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. There remains heavy debate about whether the additional expenditures resulted in a different economy.

“We spent a lot and didn’t get a lot of growth out of it,” said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. “We got a one-time boost to growth to about 3 percent, but it wasn’t sustainable. It didn’t increase business investment for the long-term.”

The tax cut for businesses was supposed to spur companies to invest in new properties, equipment and products, but after a bounce early last year, businesses have pulled back on spending. Nonresidential fixed investment fell sharply to -0.6 percent during the quarter, and spending on new structures plummeted to -10.6 percent.

The White House argues that Trump’s policies have enabled millions more Americans to get jobs and receive higher pay through tax cuts and a strong labor market that has forced companies to boost wages. That, in turn, has helped raise consumer spending, said Larry Kudlow, Trump’s chief economic adviser.

The economy has added 5.6 million jobs since Trump took office, a level that is slightly below the end of the Obama presidency but considered very strong given that the expansion has been underway for more than a decade. Many Americans, especially people of color and those with criminal records, have been able to find jobs in the past two years.

Kudlow called consumers “heroes” on Friday and blamed the slowing economy momentum on the Federal Reserve, which raised interest rates four times last year and has been a nearly constant target of Trump’s ire.

“We had to suffer through severe monetary tightening,” Kudlow said on CNBC. But he predicted a strong second half of the year. “We are the hottest economy in the world, and I expect us to stay that way.”

Kudlow’s remarks echoed Trump’s tweet that growth was “not bad considering we had the very heavy weight of the Federal Reserve anchor wrapped around our neck.”

The Fed is almost certain to lower interest rates at the conclusion of its policy meeting next week, but the central bank has been hinting since early June that the cut is coming, which many say is a key reason that stocks hit record highs again and business sentiment has rebounded somewhat.

“In many ways, we’ve already reaped the benefits of a Fed cut,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. She pointed to higher stock prices, more mortgage refinancing and a rebound in spending as evidence that the Fed’s more “dovish” stance has had an impact.

The White House has discussed ways to potentially boost the economy further, including possibly trying to devalue the U.S. dollar to make American goods more competitive overseas. But Kudlow said that was ruled out.

Few are predicting a recession anytime soon. The nation is in the midst of the longest expansion in U.S. history, growing for more than a decade and exceeding even the 1990s boom. While some have questioned how much longer the expansion can last, it is showing little sign of weakness so far. Most experts say it will take a major event of some sort to knock the economy off course.

“Expansions don’t die of old age. I like to say they get murdered,” Ben Bernanke, an economist and former Federal Reserve chair, said earlier this year.

The bearish case is that businesses are pulling back on spending, and if that spills over to a pullback in hiring that could spook consumers and cause them to close up their wallets. But many forecasters don’t believe that scenario is likely to unfold in the next year.

If the economy continues to grow at or slightly 2 percent, that should be enough to justify adding more jobs and increasing pay for many workers, which fuels consumer spending.

Over half the country — 53 percent — rate the economy as “excellent” or “good,” according to a Gallup poll conducted earlier this month, a level of approval that hasn’t been seen since early 2001. Trump touted a Fox News poll this week showing similar results, with 51 percent of registered voters rating the economy favorably.

The International Monetary Fund predicted this week that the United States would grow at a 2.6 percent pace this year, and the Blue Chip Economic Indicators survey of more than 50 top economists forecasts 2.5 percent growth.

“I don’t see any warning signs right now,” said Ben Herzon, executive director of U.S. economics at Macroeconomic Advisers. “It’s hard to be against the economy when the consumer is in such good shape.”

