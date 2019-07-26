

The United States is in the midst of the longest expansion in its history, growing for more than a decade and exceeding even the 1990s boom. (Ted Shaffrey/AP)

The U.S. economy slowed in the spring but continues to grow at a healthy pace that shows little sign of a recession.

The economy expanded at a 2.1 percent annual rate from April through June, the U.S. Commerce Department said, a downgrade from the first quarter’s surprisingly strong 3.1 percent pace.

Consumer spending accounted for the bulk of U.S. growth as Americans bought heavily again in the spring. Business spending dried up, however, turning negative for the first time since early 2016. Many executives blame uncertainty around President Trump’s trade war for their hesitancy to spend as much as they did a year ago.

“Last year was a fiscal sugar rush. This year it’s starting to fade,” said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at J.P. Morgan.

Trump has promised his policies will achieve above 3 percent growth for years to come. Last year, he nearly achieved that goal with an official growth rate of 2.9 percent. Trump has boosted the economy with an unprecedented amount of stimulus at a time when unemployment is very low.

He beefed up military and domestic spending, scaled back regulations and enacted the largest corporate tax cut in the country’s history.

The tax cut for businesses was supposed to spur companies to invest in new properties, equipment and products, but after a bounce early last year businesses have pulled back on spending. Nonresidential fixed investment fell sharply to -0.6 percent during the quarter, and spending on new structures plummeted to -10.6 percent.

The nation is in the midst of the longest expansion in U.S. history, growing for more than a decade and exceeding even the 1990s boom. While some have questioned how much longer the expansion can last, it is showing little sign of weakness so far. Most experts say it will take a major event of some sort to knock the economy off course.

“Expansions don’t die of old age. I like to say they get murdered,” said Ben Bernanke, an economist and former Federal Reserve chair, earlier this year.

The Commerce Department also released revisions to growth statistics for the past five years, a common practice that government statisticians and economists undertake from time to time to incorporate additional data from the Internal Revenue Service and other agencies.

The revisions showed that growth was unchanged at 2.9 percent last year, but it was slightly higher in 2017, coming in at 2.4 percent after the revisions, up from the originally reported 2.2 percent.

