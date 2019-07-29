

Kevin Plank, the CEO of Under Armour, honored the company's home base of Baltimore as President Trump has attacked the city. (Gregory Payan/AP)

As President Trump derided Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) and his Baltimore district as a “rodent infested mess,” the CEO of Under Armour shot back to honor the city that the sportswear giant has called home for 21 years.

Billionaire Kevin Plank joined a vocal chorus of politicians, news organizations and local residents in condemning Trump’s continuing attacks on predominantly African American cities and their elected leaders. Trump launched into a Twitter rant Saturday morning claiming Cummings’s district is “FAR WORSE and more dangerous” than conditions at the southern border, and he said Cummings should focus on cleaning up “this very dangerous & filthy place.” He continued to tweet on the topic on Monday morning.

In response, Plank shared a video Sunday on Instagram showing glimpses of everyday life in Baltimore, from the classroom to the basketball court. By early Monday morning, the video had been viewed move than 13,850 times. The move comes as businesses and their executives are increasingly expected to weigh in on major social and political debates, even at the risk of alienating Wall Street or their customers.

“We grew up in this city, made our name in this city,” the narrator says. “But there’s more we can do . . . The world knows better than to count us out."

The video does not mention Trump or directly address his weekend comments. But it asks “what would happen if we rose up together?” Between snapshots of dribbling basketballs, city streets and ballet rehearsal, the narrator imagines that if everyone were to trust in each other, there’d be no “us” in Baltimore — there would just be “we.”

“Imagine what we are capable of. What we can do when we set out minds to it, what incredible things we can accomplish,” the narrator says.

The closing message was a simple one: “Imagine what happens when we decide we will do more for Baltimore.” The video ends with a link to Under Armour’s #WeWill campaign, which launched in 2017 and promotes the ways sports can unite and inspire the world.

[‘Louder and more hateful’: Big-city leaders say Trump’s attacks on Baltimore are escalation of his strategy to denigrate diverse, liberal areas]

According to state data, Under Armour is one of Baltimore’s largest employers with nearly 1,900 workers. The company permanently moved from D.C. to Baltimore in 1998.

For Under Armour, Trump’s attacks hit close to home. But this is not the first time Plank and his company have stood against the White House. Following violent protests in Charlottesville in August 2017, Plank left the White House’s Manufacturing Jobs Initiative, along with Merck CEO Kenneth C. Frazier and Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. Many sharply criticized Trump for not explicitly condemning neo-Nazi, Ku Klux Klan or white nationalist groups from the start of the protests, and for stating that there was an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides."

[Kushner owns lots of Baltimore-area apartments. Some are infested with mice.]

“We remain resolute in our potential and ability to improve American manufacturing,” Plank said in a statement at the time. “However, Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics.”

Plank had previously come under fire for comments he made in support of Trump. Speaking on CNBC in February 2017, Plank said Trump was “a real asset for this country.” Under Armour later went on the defensive, taking out a full-page ad in the Baltimore Sun that included an open letter from Plank.

“I answered a question with a choice of words that did not accurately reflect my intent,” Plank wrote, adding that the company publicly opposed the administration’s travel ban.