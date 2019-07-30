

People walk outside a branch of Cafe Coffee Day, India's largest cafe chain, in New Delhi. (Rajat Gupta/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The founder of India’s biggest coffee chain has gone missing after allegedly writing a letter that apologizes for his failures and accuses tax officers of harassment.

V.G. Siddhartha, chairman and managing director of Coffee Day Enterprises, has not been “reachable” since Monday evening, the company said in a news release. The Bengaluru-based business is the parent company of the Café Coffee Day chain.

“We are taking the help of concerned authorities,” the release said, adding that the company “is professionally managed and led by [a] competent leadership team, which will ensure continuity of business.”

In a letter to the board of directors dated July 27 and purportedly signed by the 59-year-old, Siddhartha said he had “failed as an entrepreneur,” referencing Coffee Day’s internal financial struggles, according to Asian News International.

“I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares,” the letter said. “I would like to say I gave it my all. I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me. I fought for a long time but today I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares.”

It also refers to the strain he said he faced from an unnamed tax official.

Karnataka: VG Siddhartha, son-in-law of former CM SM Krishna and the founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day, has gone missing near Netravati River in Mangaluru; Search operation underway. pic.twitter.com/qQf1H3xzAV — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

Local police say Siddhartha was last seen on a bridge over the Netravati River near Mangaluru in the south Indian state of Karnataka. Rescue teams, divers and sniffer dogs have been deployed for the search operation.

Coffee Day was founded in 1993 and now has at least 1,750 outlets in more than 245 Indian cities. It also has a presence in Egypt, Malaysia and Nepal. The chain reported a revenue of more than $263 million in fiscal year 2019, according to Business Standard.

The board held an emergency meeting Tuesday evening, local time, according to Live Mint. Coffee Day shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange dropped 20 percent soon after the release.

Founder & owner, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), #VGSiddhartha's letter to employees and board of directors of CCD, states, "Every financial transaction is my responsibility...the law should hold me & only me accountable."; He has gone missing from Mangaluru, search operation underway. pic.twitter.com/0GJc5vmvYt — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

Several people responded with concern on social media following the news.

“Shocked by VG Siddhartha’s sudden disappearance. Hope he is safe & found soon,” Milind Deora, a politician from India’s financial capital, Mumbai, said in a Twitter post. Calling him “an exceptional entrepreneur who introduced millions of Indian to coffee, Deora said, “His is the ugliest example of how agency persecution is wrecking India’s growth story.”

