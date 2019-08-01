

Old Ebbitt Grill is one of Clyde’s Restaurant Group's most notable Washington restaurants, with more than $33 million in sales last year. (Aliz Buzas for The Washington Post/Aliz Buzas for The Washington Post)

Graham Holdings Co. has acquired Clyde’s Restaurant Group, the chain behind one of Washington’s oldest and best known restaurants.

Founded in 1963, Clyde’s operates the Old Ebbitt Grill, a Victorian-inspired saloon and restaurant that sits across from the Treasury building and took in more than $33 million in revenue last year. The group also operates 12 other D.C.-area restaurants including eight Clyde’s locations, The Hamilton, The Tombs bar, 1789 Restaurant and The Soundry.

“We are excited to join such a well-respected company and equally excited about the future,” Thomas Meyer, Clyde’s Restaurant Group president, said in a news release announcing the deal.

The co-owner and chief executive of Clyde’s Restaurant Group, John G. Laytham, died in January at 74. He joined the business a year after it was founded as a dishwasher, working his way up to build a company with yearly revenue of $135 million.

Arlington-based Graham Holdings Co., didn’t disclose the terms of the deal and declined to comment beyond the news release. The Graham family had owned and operated The Washington Post for decades before selling the news organization to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2013.

Graham Holdings also owns companies in the manufacturing, health care and cybersecurity sectors. But Clyde Restaurant Group is its first restaurant venture.

Graham Holdings Co. CEO Timothy O’Shaughnessy said in a news release that Clyde’s Restaurant Group was a Washington institution.

“The Clyde’s group of restaurants are well-run businesses that align with our investment strategy: working with great management teams to operate businesses with a long history of profitability,” O’Shaughnessy said. “We are thrilled about the long-term possibilities of this business and we are looking forward to continuing to serve hungry and thirsty D.C. area diners for years to come.”