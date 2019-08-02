

Jacob Helvey is seen at his home in June in Alpharetta, Ga. Jacob is unable to walk or talk after being severely injured in a home elevator accident in 2010. (Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post)

It had been rumored for days that the Consumer Product Safety Commission planned to finally issue a safety warning about the dangers of children getting crushed to death by residential elevators.

The warning would be the first time the regulatory agency issued a public alert about the hazard it has known about for several years — one the elevator industry knew about for more than seven decades. A Washington Post story two weeks ago detailed how regulators and elevator manufacturers failed to address the hidden hazard, despite a simple solution, even as children were killed and injured.

The day after The Post’s article, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), the leading Democrat on the Senate committee with CPSC oversight, called for an independent investigation into the agency’s handling of the elevator hazard.

Pressure grew for the CPSC to take action, as victims’ families called on the agency to issue a warning and consider recalling dangerous elevator models.

But the message Thursday night from the CPSC was not the agency’s traditional warning about dangerous products. Instead, a brief notice titled “Safety Alert to Protect Children from a Deadly Gap between Doors of Home Elevators” was issued only by CPSC acting Chairwoman Ann Marie Buerkle, along with two leading residential elevator industry groups.

The agency’s four other commissioners declined to join her message. The commissioners could not agree on the wording of the safety warning, despite several days of discussions, according to agency spokesman Joe Martyak and senior agency officials.

So Buerkle — who is stepping down from her post in October — decided to issue a warning on her own, Martyak said, because “she felt the message needed to get out.”

But that message is now being met with criticism by others within the agency and by the families of children killed or injured in elevator accidents, highlighting how the CPSC struggles to address even safety hazards that it believes deserve attention.

“It’s wholly inadequate, just so weak,” said Nicole Hartz, whose 2-1/2-year-old son Fletcher was crushed to death in an in-home elevator accident in Little Rock in 2017. “It downplays the danger.”

Brandi Helvey, whose 3-year-old son Jacob was severely injured in a 2010 elevator accident, said the warning falls short.

“The industry needs to be held accountable for placing their customers at risk for known safety issues that can lead to death and catastrophic injuries,” Helvey said.

Buerkle’s warning notes that the agency “is aware of several tragic incidents in which children became entrapped between the doors leading to death, serious fractures, traumatic asphyxia, and lifelong injuries.” It urges consumers to hire an elevator inspector to examine their home elevators and notes that the problem can be eliminated with a simple repair.

Two leading industry groups, the Accessibility Equipment Manufacturers Association and the National Association of Elevator Contractors, endorsed the message.

At least two CPSC commissioners have indicated they support a safety recall of residential elevators and requiring manufacturers or installers to pay for repairs.

“I would like to see the agency move much more aggressively,” said Commissioner Elliot Kaye. “And there’s no justifiable reason for not moving more quickly.”

“It’s not going to solve the problem,” said Dennis Brickman, an engineer who has studied elevator entrapments and whose diagrams depicting how the accidents occur were requested by the CPSC for potential use in a warning. The diagrams were not used.

Elevator entrapments are relatively rare events, but uniquely harrowing.

At least eight children have been killed and two more seriously injured in elevator entrapments since 1981, according to a CPSC database and a Post search of news reports and lawsuits. But the true number of accidents is unknown. An estimated 300,000 to 500,000 U.S. homes and other buildings have residential elevators — including rental beach homes.

Earlier this year, as pressure from families grew, Buerkle ordered her staff to pursue some kind of action, said agency sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss agency bldusinss. . ween the two doors is big enough only for a small child.

One solution — used by Otis Elevators as far back as the 1940s — is to install space guards: foam or plastic pieces that filled in the extra space between the two elevator doors. But some elevator manufacturers have balked at suggestions they should pay to install the space guards or that they knew how to reach customers who had installed their company’s elevators.

Earlier this year, as pressure from families grew, Buerkle ordered her staff to pursue some kind of action, said agency sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss agency business.

The agency debated for weeks about what to do, according to the Post’s reporting.

Earlier this year, CPSC staff held two meetings with elevator industry officials to seek their help in notifying elevator owners and potentially issuing a recall. But industry officials indicated the problem was complicated and often not their responsibility.

That left the agency to try other tactics. And the CPSC’s five commissioners could not agree on a strategy.

While the agency can issue warnings without industry’s cooperation, it can’t force a recall. It would need to file a lawsuit. The vast majority of recalls are voluntary and done with a company’s cooperation.

The day after The Post’s investigation published July 21, some agency commissioners requested that the CPSC compliance staff provide an update on the status of its long-running investigation into the residential elevators problem, according to sources. That private briefing was held two days later — but it meant delaying the issuance of a public warning.

Clashes over the wording on the CPSC’s warning continued for days, resulting in Thursday’s announcement.