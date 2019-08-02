

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. As of noon Friday, all three major U.S. indexes were on track for their worst week of 2019. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

Stock market volatility returned with a vengeance Friday on worries that U.S.-China trade differences will put the brakes on global growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 300 points, more than 1 percent, in morning trading Friday as President Trump said he would tax “the hell out of China” if the Asian economic rival does not make a trade deal with the United States. The Dow rebounded somewhat but was down about 200 points at noon.

All three major U.S. indexes were on track for their worst week of 2019. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 25 points, or about 0.9 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was off 115 points, more than 1.4 percent.

In early 2018, the White House pivoted sharply away from its tax cut push and took initial steps toward launching a global trade war. These changes coincided with the departure of some top White House economic advisers and elevated others who were more supportive of Trump’s adversarial approach. Though the stock market has had peaks and valleys since then, it is essentially in the same place it was when the trade wars began in early 2018.

The big drags on the Dow were industrial and technology companies most vulnerable to a closure in China markets. Cisco was down nearly 4 percent, followed by Apple at 2.8 percent and Caterpillar at 2.5 percent. The blue chips are still way up for 2019 at a nearly 12.8 percent gain heading into one of the historically worst months of the year for stocks.

The stock skid came despite a good jobs report Friday and a quarter-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, both of which are seen as positive for the economy. But Trump’s Thursday afternoon tweets threatening more tariffs on China dampened the feel-good vibe.

Asian markets finished mostly down on Friday, led by a 2.4 percent decline in the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index. European markets were down across the board, led by France’s CAC 40 at a 3.4 percent drop.

Friday’s losses pushed the Dow’s decline down a total of 3.76 percent since hitting its all-time high on July 15 at 27,359.16. By late morning Friday, the Dow’s losses since July 15 were in excess of 1,000 points.

“Just when you thought politics, tariffs and interest rates couldn’t merge any more, the Fed announces a modest cut and the president ratchets up trade tariffs,” said Nancy Tengler of Tengler Wealth Management. “We will likely enter a period when bad news will be good news again, but strap in for a volatile August.”

Oil prices on Friday recovered from steep losses on Thursday on Trump’s tariff threats. West Texas Intermediate was up $1.50, nearly 3 percent, on Friday after an 8 percent plunge on Thursday.

“There was obviously some panic selling yesterday,” said John Kilduff of Again Capital. “But the tariff threats is weeks away and could easily be defused before the Sept. 1 deadline.”

Staff writer Damian Paletta contributed to this report.