

A construction worker carries bars while helping build scaffolding on the side of a hotel in the Mount Vernon section of Baltimore on July 29, 2019. (Julio Cortez/AP).

Hiring slowed modestly in July as construction and warehouse companies didn’t add many workers, but employers still say this is a “golden age” to get a job or ask for better pay and benefits.

The U.S. economy added 164,000 jobs in July, according to the Labor Department report released Friday, marking 106 straight months of job gains. The unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent, a half-century low. Hiring has slowed somewhat from last year, but companies continue to bring on new employees at a healthy pace.

“An average of 140,000 jobs over the last few months isn’t terrible, but is a definite slowdown from the numbers we saw last year,” tweeted Martha Gimbel, research director at Indeed’s Hiring Lab.

Nearly all the job gains are coming from the service sector, not blue-collar jobs, a notable change from last year that could be a sign President Trump’s trade war is starting to bite certain industries.

Trump announced on Twitter this week that all Chinese imports will have a tariff on them in September, a sharp escalation of trade tensions that many retailers fear will cause the prices of popular items like smartphones, shoes and baby products to rise, discouraging consumer spending.

[Trump says he will impose new tariffs on $300 billion of imports from China starting next month]

Health care and business are seeing large gains this year while manufacturing employment has been flat as the industry endures tariffs and slowing purchases from abroad. Construction and warehousing saw anemic hiring in July.

Economists had predicted 165,000 job gains in July and the number came in almost exactly on trend.

The United States continues to have more job openings than unemployed, and employers are looking for ways to stand out to attract workers, including by raising pay and benefits. The average hourly wage increased 3.2 percent in the past year, the Labor Department reported, which is well above the rate of inflation, though below the level of wage growth that was seen at the end of the 1990s boom.

“Wage growth should be higher if the labor market were truly at full employment,” said Edward Al-Hussainy, a senior analyst at investment firm Columbia Threadneedle.

[How is the Trump economy doing?]

Wage gains have been strongest, so far this year, for workers earning $12 to $14 an hour and those at the top end of the pay scale who earn more than $60 an hour, according to a new analysis from the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute.

“If you don’t like your job, this is a golden age to find a new one,” said Ian Siegel, chief executive of ZipRecruiter.

In an encouraging sign, the number of Americans stuck in part-time jobs who want to work full-time fell below 4 million for the first time since before the Great Recession, another sign that people are taking advantage of chances to move to better jobs.

Siegel said job seekers have a lot more power now than they realize to ask for higher pay and more perks. On ZipRecruiter, job postings offering flexible work schedules have more than doubled in the past year. Employers also are touting the training they offer as a perk for people who want to grow more in their career.

“One of the things we’ve seen is a big rise in on-the-job training being mentioned in job postings,” Siegel said.

Related:

Trump says he will put tariffs on all Chinese imports starting September 1

If the U.S. economy is in good shape, why is the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates?

U.S. economy slows in spring but remains healthy with little sign of a recession