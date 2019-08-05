

Should you make it your business to persuade a millennial co-worker to establish a nest egg for retirement? (iStock)

Columnist

I thought it was a simple question from a well-meaning mentor.

The mentor, in her late 40s, wanted advice on what she should do next to persuade a young co-worker to take advantage of the company’s workplace retirement account.

Read: How far should you go to push a millennial co-worker to start saving for retirement?

To recap, here’s the original question, which was submitted anonymously during my weekly online chat: “I've found myself in a sort of mentoring position for a young woman at work who is in her late 20s. She hasn't signed up for our retirement plan yet, and when I remind her about it, she'll say she needs to do it but never does. I even took her the paperwork myself and she still didn't do it. No conversation about compound interest seems to make a difference. I tell her that financial independence is the greatest gift a woman can give herself, which she agrees with, but still nothing happens. What should I do? It's maddening watching her leave a 3 percent match on the table. It's possible she feels she can't afford it, but how do I impress on her that she can't afford NOT to?”

The mentor’s concern and my response unleashed a fierce debate on whether the mentor should be getting in to the worker’s personal business at all. Here are some of the anonymous responses left by readers who feel the mentor is overstepping some boundaries:

— “If your young co-worker doesn't want to save for retirement, leave them be. Explain your situation and how it's worked out well for you (assuming it has!) and leave it at that. Maybe they get it at some point. Maybe not. But they have to be responsible for making their own decisions. It’s called ‘growing up.’”

— “How about minding your own business.”

— “Your co-worker’s financial positions, choices, and outcomes are none of your business! You can mention it once [or] twice but beyond that, back off. If you are ‘shocked’ they are leaving 3 percent on the table, you are judging their decision with your lens.”

— “Stop now. You should have stopped a while ago. Your co-worker is an adult. She either has her own reasons for not investing in the 401(k) (i.e. not being able to afford to), or she’s a fool (i.e. can’t be bothered). In either case, no prodding from you will change anything."

— “YES keep gently prodding your co-worker but I think it a good idea to gently ask if there are other financial reasons why she isn’t saving and, worse, leaving money on the table. And definitely ignore the posts telling you to shut up as I don’t see any of them being caring and compassionate friends to anyone. If you succeed, you will have a friend who will be eternally grateful.”

— “You have shared your thoughts, now leave her alone. Yes, she is probably making a mistake, but it's her mistake to make. She's your co-worker, not your child.”

Update: I heard back from the mentor with additional information about her efforts to convince the young co-worker to save for retirement. She wrote: “I wanted to give some additional information because it’s been so polarizing! The younger person came to me with financial questions and started calling me her mentor. I’m not in her chain of command, and we rarely work directly together. After talking with her about it a couple of times — along with many other general topics at her initiation — I gave up. She has the information and it’s up to her. I don’t have any desire to beat my head against a wall! I’m with you Michelle, I wish somebody had talked to me and encouraged me. I’ve done that with her, and it’s up to her to take it from here.”

To her last point, I heard from a lot of readers who either encouraged a young adult to save or they benefited from someone making it his or her “business” that they take advantage of a workplace retirement plan.

“I am now in my late 50s, and while I have nowhere near what I need, the little I do have is because a BOSS actually helped me when I was younger,” wrote Michael Purintun of Louisville. “I remember she asked, ‘What are you going to do about it? Let’s go up right now and get you set up. I will go with you.' And we did. I was leaving money on the table, and once I got started with it, I began to see how important it is. It now forms the largest part of my personal savings. I know it was risky for that supervisor to do it, but it was a huge gift.”

Mark in Laurel, Md., wrote, “I’ve been advising my co-workers for years to save more for retirement. To help them ease into it I advise that if they get a 3 percent annual raise, increase their retirement contribution by 1 percent and only take the remaining 2 percent for themselves. It is relatively painless and builds up each year you are lucky enough to get a raise. If you also get an annual (or occasional) [cost of living adjustment], you can contribute 1 percent of that amount also. I always advise that they save a percent of their paycheck rather than a fixed amount so the savings grow as their salary (and lifestyle) grows."

One supervisor was very hands-on, writing, “A few years ago, I worked for an institution that matched a small percentage of each employee’s retirement contribution to a 401(k). It was a state school; pay was low, and money tight for all of us. I supervised a small team of six people, ranging from 20 to 60 plus. Imagine my surprise when I found out that none of them were making the 401(k) deduction and getting the state match to double their savings. I got the forms from the benefits office. I sat down with each one. I did not insist that they deduct the full 3 percent from their check to get the state match. I suggested they start with $10 each paycheck. This was successful. Each person agreed that they could manage without that $10 each week. Then I waited. Two months later, I brought each person back in and discussed the deduction. Each one agreed that they had managed with that $10 going directly into their 401(k) retirement account. So I handed them the deductions form and suggested that they bump it $2 each paycheck. They all did. Every couple of months, I would get the blank deduction forms, bring each person in, and discuss bumping their deduction up $2 to $4. By the end of the school year, they each had a small, active 401(k) account. When they came back the next fall, I had the forms on hand and suggested a bigger bump. Eventually, all of my staff were making the 3 percent deduction and doubling their money with the match.”

This story brought me to tears.

“On my dad’s 86th birthday we were gathered around his hospital bed reading out loud cards and letters from people who had gotten word that the end was nearing,” wrote G F Lukos from Beaverton, Ore. One letter was from a retiree who was a young man when he had started working in my dad’s department at a large corporation. He wrote how grateful he was that my dad talked him into contributing to the retirement plan and what a difference the decision to start saving for the future had made in his life. (Knowing my dad, he probably said something like, ‘You be really stupid to pass this up.’) It was a touching testament to my dad, and we all had tears in our eyes. My brother, a small-business owner, was so moved that in the coming months he arranged for the employees at his company to meet with a financial adviser.”

Sure, you can stay silent and mind your business. But if you speak up — not push or be a pest — you could change the financial future of someone who might not have truly understood the benefits of saving for retirement over time.

Read more:

How quickly should new graduates start saving for retirement?

Retirement regrets: What retirees would say to their younger selves.

Four pieces of retirement advice you should question

Your Thoughts

I’d like to hear from millennials. Are you annoyed when older adults try to talk to you about the need to save for retirement? Send your comments to colorofmoney@washpost.com. In the subject line put “Millennial Talk Back.”

Retirement Rants and Raves

I’m interested in your experiences or concerns about retirement or aging. What do you like about retirement? What came as a surprise?

If you haven’t retired yet, what concerns you financially?

You can rant or rave. This space is yours. It’s a chance for you to express what’s on your mind. Send your comments to colorofmoney@washpost.com. Please include your name, city and state. In the subject line put “Retirement Rants and Raves.”

In last week’s newsletter, a reader had some questions of her own. She wanted to know:

— When did you start taking your Social Security benefit and any regrets?

— Did you retire overseas? If so, why and how is it going? What challenges have you faced?

On taking Social Security:

“The year was 1991, and I took my Social Security at age 62,” wrote Bob Askey from Longmont, Colo. “I received money for three years before 65, my normal retirement age. “I could invest it; have fun with it, whatever. My choice. I was 78 years old when the guys taking Social Security at age 65 caught up to me in money received from the government. Since age 78, they have received larger payments than I do each month. They have received more total dollars than I have, and this will continue until we are all dead. Conclusion: I took my first Social Security money at age 62, so if I died at age 78, I would have received more money than the guy who started taking money at age 65 and who died at age 78. But wait — I am now approaching age 90, and I am still getting less money per month than the guy who waited until age 65 and who is now age 90. I guessed wrong.”

“After losing our careers and most of our savings in the Economic Tsunami of 2008, we felt our best option was to sign up for early Social Security, take the assets we had left, and retire abroad to a lower cost of living,” wrote Edd and Cynthia Staton. “It was one of the best decisions we ever made as we’ve enjoyed an upscale lifestyle on a Social Security budget in Cuenca, Ecuador, for almost a decade.”

Read more:

Early or late: One senior says ignore the conventional wisdom of waiting to take Social Security. Take it at 62.

The great Social Security benefits debate: Take it early or wait?

On retiring overseas:

D. Hunt who retired in Chile wrote, “I had worked here as an expat for many years and liked it; plus I married a local woman. I was employed by a U.S. company, with U.S. health insurance. As a result, I was never enrolled in the local retirement and insurance programs. My company did not include retirement insurance in my package, so now that I am retired, all health expenditures here are out-of-pocket. I do have Medicare, but must be physically present in U.S. to use it. For that reason alone, it seems likely I will have to return to the U.S. eventually, if only for any major surgery (a hip replacement appears to be on the horizon). I wonder about possible catastrophic illness and/or long term assisted-living care, and do not have a solid plan for that. The other factor that gives me pause is the sheer distance from my family. It is a long flight, and not cheap. As we age, we are less able to make such stressful travel, and as a result, I do not see them as often as I would like. I suspect not everyone will consider this equally important, but don't forget to budget travel costs and use it while you can.”

Joanne Qualey, who along with her husband live in Italy, wrote, “We planned a long time for this, buying an ancient ruin in the Umbrian countryside in 2005, while living and working in Germany. We restored the house, hiring others to manage the project. We moved here permanently in 2017, both retired and ready to begin our new adventure. We are still learning the language, are navigating all the hurdles of living in a foreign country as ‘elective residents.’ We understand how legal immigrants in the U.S. must feel! And we’re thankful for the kindness and caring of most Italians. We have spectacular views over hillsides of olive trees and vineyards. We have our own olive trees that we pick and process the olives for oil. It’s a lot of hard work but well worth it. We both have good monthly retirement incomes, which probably go further here than they would in the U.S. We do miss family and friends but travel back as we can to visit and encourage those we love to come spend time with us. Internet and low phone rates certainly help so we can easily keep up with grandkids, children, family and friends.”

Read more:

A financial guide to retiring abroad

Eight questions to ask before you take the plunge of buying property overseas

The 7 best places to retire overseas

Subscribe and stay informed

If you’re viewing this post online, sign up to automatically receive Michelle Singletary’s newsletters right into your email box: “Your Retirement” on Mondays and “Personal Finance” on Thursdays.

Read and share Michelle Singletary’s Color of Money Column on Wednesdays and Sundays in The Washington Post. You may also see the column in your local newspaper.

Follow Michelle Singletary on Twitter @SingletaryM and Facebook.