

Sophie Turner stars as Jean Grey in "Dark Phoenix." The Fox movie was a key reason for Disney's poor quarter, Disney executives said. (Twentieth Century Fox /Twentieth Century Fox)

Disney deeply coveted 21st Century Fox, so much so that it paid $71.3 billion for the company after a heated bidding war with Comcast.

“We’re excited about this extraordinary opportunity to significantly increase our portfolio of well-loved franchises and branded content,” Disney chief executive Robert Iger said when he first announced in Dec 2017 that his company was acquiring many of the Rupert Murdoch firm’s assets.

But on Tuesday the entertainment giant was whistling a different tune.

Iger told Wall Street analysts it was Fox assets — and particularly the centerpiece film studio —that was to blame for Disney’s earnings shortfall in the most recent quarter.

Disney earnings came in at $1.35 per share compared to analysts’ estimates of $1.75 for the quarter ending in June — results that sent Disney’s stock down as much as 4 percent in afterhours trading. Revenues were $20.25 billion for the quarter compared to analyst expectations of $21.47 billion.

This occurred despite Disney releasing some of the biggest blockbusters of 2019 in the quarter — including “Avengers: Endgame,” which with $2.79 billion in ticket sales worldwide is the highest-grossing movie of all time, not adjusting for inflation.

Iger and other Disney executives said there was a simple reason for the poor results: Fox movies.

Disney’s chief financial officer, Christine McCarthy, said that earlier projections about Fox "reflected our assumptions about (its) business at the time...and a couple of businesses came in significantly lower” than projected, particularly the film studio.

Iger noted “headwinds” for the film unit and said that it would take a few years to “turn around” the studio.

Fox had two movies in the April-June period — a Christian film called “Breakthrough,” considered a modest hit, and “Dark Phoenix,” an X-men sequel that was a major disappointment. The movie grossed just $252 million worldwide, the lowest of any of the 12 X-men films.

Iger said the Fox under-performance during the quarter didn’t reflect a pre-acquisition failure of due diligence on Disney’s part — instead, it was a function of regulatory red tape.

“I know what happens when companies are purchased — decisionmaking can grind to a halt,” Iger said. “[This deal] was announced in Dec 2017 and didn’t close until the spring of 2019. That’s a long period of time.” Iger failed to note, however, that Fox during this waiting period had two of the top 10 movies of 2018, tied for most of any studio besides Disney.

The lower earnings-per-share also may be a symptom of another truth of the modern film business — that while movies like “Endgame” and fellow hit “Aladdin” take in a lot at the global box office, they also cost far more to market than movies made on a smaller scale.

One former Fox staffer, speaking on condition of anonymity to be more candid, said that Fox executives in marketing and other departments were let go too quickly and then ignored, contributing to the underperformance of “Dark Phoenix.”

Disney also unexpectedly let go of Elizabeth Gabler, head of its midbudget Fox 2000 unit, at the 11th hour.

Iger acknowledged a “very difficult” transition.

The company did retain production chief Emma Watts to run the Fox label. But her autonomy was thrust into question Tuesday when Iger said that Fox would take “a new direction” under Disney and that Disney’s co-chairmen, Alan Horn and Alan Bergman, will now “apply the same discipline and creative standards” to Fox as they do to Disney subsidiaries Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel.

Iger acknowledged that investment in streaming services — including Hulu, which it now controls, and Disney+, its upcoming $6.99 per month service — contributed to the poor results. That investment would affect earnings-per-share but not revenues.

Also on Tuesday, Iger announced a new bundle for $12.99 that would include Disney+, ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu.