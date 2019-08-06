

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

U.S. stocks rebounded Tuesday after Chinese efforts to stabilize the yuan offered investors some much-needed reassurance, one day after an abrupt escalation in the trade war instilled terror in global markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 200 points, or about 0.8 percent, at Tuesday’s open, coming off Wall Street’s worst day of 2019. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also were trending upward.

Though China emphatically rejected the Treasury Department’s move to label it a currency manipulator, the Chinese central bank nudged the yuan’s daily price target slightly weaker Tuesday morning, but not past the symbolically significant 7-per-dollar threshold that it allowed the currency to tumble beyond on Monday. Chinese authorities also announced they would sell yuan-denominated debt in Hong Kong next week, a move seen as propping up the currency.

The move rattled investors, sending the Dow tumbling as much as 961 points Monday before scraping back to a 767-point decline. It ended the regular session down 2.9 percent, at 25,718.15, for its fifth down day in a row. The S&P 500 index fell 2.98 percent and the Nasdaq plunged 3.47 percent.

“Yesterday’s stock rout was triggered by China allowing its currency to drop below the key psychological level of 7 yuan per dollar, suggesting that the US-China trade war is turning into a currency war as well,” said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research. “This morning, stocks are up slightly because the exchange rate has stabilized after the Chinese central bank indicated that it isn’t intent on starting a currency war.”

“Even though markets tend to “pop after the drop,” the Dow’s subsequent follow through is critical to the time required to set new highs,” said Sam Stovall of CFRA Research.

Last week, after his chief trade negotiators returned from Beijing, President Trump shocked the globe by announcing tariffs on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports, starting at 10 percent on Sept. 1. Investors recoiled as the trade conflict that has dragged down the two most powerful economies for more than a year moved even further from resolution, spurring the sell-off that gave Wall Street its worst week of the year.

The carnage continued Monday after China struck back with its currency announcement, which officials from the nation’s central bank characterized as a direct response to “unilaterism, trade protectionism” and the latest round of impending tariffs. Allowing the yuan to depreciate makes Chinese goods cheaper for U.S. consumers, and American goods more costly in China.

Fear was rampant on Wall Street. The massive sell-off wiped more than 2 percent off the collective net worth of the world’s 500 wealthiest people, according to reporting from Bloomberg. Meanwhile, investors flocked to the safety of gold and the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond, while the volatility index, VIX, soared 30 percent.

The impact rippled through global markets. Asian markets slumped, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closing down 2.85 percent. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.7 percent, and Korea’s Kospi tumbled 2.6 percent. European stocks also fell across the board.

Trump lashed out at China on Twitter, repeating claims of currency manipulation, which were echoed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hours later when he pledged to ask the International Monetary Fund “to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China’s latest actions,” Treasury said in a statement.

China is intent on continuing to receive the hundreds of Billions of Dollars they have been taking from the U.S. with unfair trade practices and currency manipulation. So one-sided, it should have been stopped many years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

Mnuchin’s appeal is unlikely to find much traction with the IMG, which found last month in its latest annual assessment that China’s financial position “was broadly in line with the level consistent with medium-term fundamentals and desirable policies.”

Experts have warned that the designation is not warranted, because market forces have driven the yuan to weaker levels rather than Chinese intervention, and have cautioned that the nation does not cow to Trump’s threats.

“China’s currency decision (Tuesday) is probably more of a move to deliver some stability following Monday’s collapse and not a reaction to any action or rhetoric from the U.S.,” Ed Moya, an analyst with OANDA, wrote in a note to investors. “Since tariffs have come into play, China has been steadily lowering the yuan to offset the tariffs. If they lower the yuan another 3%, that would pretty much cover the whole 25% tariff on the $300 billion of Chinese goods.”

As he often does, Trump took to Twitter Tuesday in an effort to bolster confidence in the strength of the U.S. economy amid the fallout from his trade policies, touting unspecified amounts of money “pouring in” from China and companies moving to the U.S. in “big numbers.”

Massive amounts of money from China and other parts of the world is pouring into the United States for reasons of safety, investment, and interest rates! We are in a very strong position. Companies are also coming to the U.S. in big numbers. A beautiful thing to watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

He also tried to shore up the confidence of farmers, after China announced Monday it would be suspending all purchases of U.S. agricultural products in response to the new tariffs.

As they have learned in the last two years, our great American Farmers know that China will not be able to hurt them in that their President has stood with them and done what no other president would do - And I’ll do it again next year if necessary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

