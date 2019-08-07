

Ivory Coast's first lady Dominique Ouattara and U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Pa.) speak to the press Aug. 5 following a meeting with her cabinet and members of a U.S. delegation on the fight against child labor in cocoa fields in Abidjan. (Sia Kambou/AFP/Getty Images)

A proposed U.S. ban on cocoa from Ivory Coast, the world’s leading supplier of chocolate’s essential ingredient, is facing strong political resistance from the West African nation.

First lady Dominique Ouattara convened a meeting this week in Abidjan with nine Capitol Hill staffers and Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Pa.) to lay out arguments against a proposal to block Ivorian cocoa from U.S. ports.

The call to block Ivorian cocoa and the chocolate that produced with it emerged last month from two U.S. senators who cited “overwhelming evidence” that the Ivorian cocoa harvest depends on forced child labor. For that reason, they said, such products should not enter the U.S. market.

But Ouattara said a cocoa embargo by the U.S. would harm Ivorian farmers and set back the country’s efforts to eradicate child labor, which she leads.

“I think [the proposal] would punish an entire country and farmers, who are struggling to survive and would be unfair to the work we are doing,” Ouattara said at the meeting.

For nearly 20 years, the Ivorian government, cocoa wholesalers and the world’s largest chocolate companies -- including Mars, Nestle and Hershey -- have acknowledged the role of child labor in the cocoa supply chain, and pledged to eradicate it.

The companies have instituted programs to monitor their supply chains and more recently turned to “third-party certifiers” -- such as Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance -- to police their cocoa supplies.

None of the efforts, however, has eradicated the practice.

As The Washington Post reported in June, more than 2 million children have been engaged in child labor in West African cocoa farms, according to government estimates. Most of those are children working on family farms, and many forgo schooling to do so.

[Cocoa’s child laborers]

Others are children trafficked into Ivory Coast and Ghana from neighboring countries to serve as indentured laborers. Often, their parents are paid a lump sum by the trafficker and, once on a cocoa farm, the trafficked children earn small sums -- typically less than a $1 a day.

The new proposal to crack down on Ivorian cocoa imports, advocated in a July letter by Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), would be the most aggressive measure taken yet to force change within the industry.

Such a ban, if imposed by U.S. customs officials, would significantly ramp up the pressure on chocolate companies and the government of Ivory Coast. Roughly a third of the world’s supply of cocoa is grown there, and the large companies whose chocolate bars are popular in the U.S. -- a multibillion-dollar-market -- depend at least in part on its harvest.

“Forced child labor is abhorrent to all companies in the cocoa industry, and we strongly support United States Government efforts to monitor and stop any shipments of products made with forced labor,” Richard Scobey, president of the World Cocoa Foundation, an industry group, said in a statement. “The World Cocoa Foundation encourages everyone in the supply chain – companies, farmers and governments -- to commit to fair and equitable labor practices.”

Through a spokesman, Evans, the only member of Congress at the meeting, declined to comment.

The proposal to ban Ivorian cocoa is authorized by a U.S. law that empowers customs officials to block products from the United States if evidence “reasonably ... indicates” they are being produced with forced or indentured child labor.

The letter from Brown and Wyden cited The Post’s June story documenting the child labor on Ivory Coast cocoa farms. During a trip through Ivory Coast’s cocoa-growing areas, Post journalists spoke with 12 children across several farms who said they had come, unaccompanied by parents, from Burkina Faso to work on cocoa.

[Senators call for crackdown on cocoa imports made with forced child labor]

If investigators find evidence of forced child labor in imports from a company, or from an entire country, it can block them from entering the United States. To enter the U.S. market in such cases, importers must show they are free of forced labor.

At the meeting, Ouattara suggested the child labor problems depicted in The Post story are rare. She made her arguments to Evans and nine congressional staffers who attended the meeting.

“The Washington Post article was true but it is something that is not common,” she said, according to Reuters. “This is an isolated case because in the other farms there are no children.”

The investigation into Ivorian cocoa, which was underway even before the senators’ letter, will be conducted by the “Forced Labor Division” within the Department of Homeland Security.

The unit is responsible for forced labor complaints from around the globe. It has fewer than 10 people working, however, and its record of blocking products of forced labor is sparse.

But with the closure of a loophole in the trade law in 2016, such findings could rise. In May 2018, for example, the U.S. blocked cotton from Turkmenistan after reports of forced labor there.

In weighing whether to impose an embargo for forced labor, officials said, they consider whether it will help eradicate the practice. It is possible, they said, that a U.S. ban would do little to eradicate abuses and serve only to deepen the targeted country’s desperation.