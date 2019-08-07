A Texas state trooper walks back to his car while providing security outside a Walmart store in El Paso on Aug. 4 after a mass shooting there. (Andres Leighton/AP)
By Abha Bhattarai
Abha Bhattarai
Reporter covering the retail industry

Hundreds of white-collar Walmart employees are expected to walk out Wednesday afternoon to protest the retailer’s gun policies after shootings at two company stores left 24 people dead.

Workers at Walmart’s e-commerce offices in San Bruno, Calif., Portland, Ore., and Brooklyn are taking action to urge the world’s largest retailer to stop selling guns and discontinue donations to politicians who receive funding from the National Rifle Association. Walmart sells guns in about half of its 4,750 U.S. stores, making it one of the nation’s largest retailers of firearms and ammunition.

The call to action comes after a gunman killed 22 people and wounded dozens of others at a Walmart store in El Paso on Saturday. Days earlier, a Walmart employee fatally shot two co-workers at a store in Southaven, Miss.

“There’s an intense irony that Walmart continues to sell guns despite the constant shootings in its stores,” said Kate Kesner, an e-commerce employee in San Bruno who is helping organize the protest.

Organizers also started a Change.org petition to call on company executives to stop selling firearms. As of Wednesday morning, it had more than 25,750 signatures.

[Walmart says it will keep selling guns, even as advocacy groups and workers voice concerns]

A spokesman for Walmart said the company was encouraging workers to voice their opinions in other ways.

“There are more effective channels such as email or leadership conversations," Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said. “The vast majority of our associates who want to share their views are taking advantage of those options.”

The efforts are part of a growing wave of worker protests against corporate policies at some of the nation’s largest tech and retail firms. Employees at Amazon, Microsoft and Google have called on management to stop selling facial-recognition technology and other services to law enforcement agencies and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (Jeff Bezos,the founder and chief executive of Amazon, owns The Washington Post.)

In June, hundreds of Wayfair employees walked out to protest the sale of $200,000 worth of furniture to a Texas detention center housing migrant children.

Walmart’s store employees have long called on the company to improve pay, benefits and scheduling practices. But this week’s efforts are among the first by corporate employees designed to pressure the company to change its practices. Walmart is the nation’s largest employer, with 1.5 million workers.

[Walmart, site of recent shootings, has a complicated history with guns]

In addition to Wednesday’s walkout, employees encouraged their colleagues to call in sick on Tuesday in protest of the company’s gun policies, according to an email obtained by The Washington Post.

Walmart, which is based in Bentonville, Ark., has tightened its gun policies over the years. It stopped selling handguns in 1993 and phased out assault-style rifles in 2015. Last year, it raised the minimum age for gun purchases from 18 to 21, two weeks after 17 students and teachers died in a high school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

On Tuesday, chief executive Doug McMillon said in an Instagram post that the company would “work to understand the many important issues arising from El Paso and Southaven as well as those raised in the broader national discussion around gun violence.”

“We’ll be thoughtful and deliberate in our responses," he said.

View this post on Instagram

Last week, our Walmart family suffered two separate acts of violence. It’s difficult to find a word strong enough to describe the way we feel. We’re feeling a range of emotions – shock, anger, grief. We also feel gratitude for the first responders in El Paso and Southaven and are proud of the way associates reacted so courageously. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m in El Paso today, and I’ve met heroes. We heard incredible stories of associates who made heroic efforts to get customers to safety. From our manager, Robert, who was leaving the store then ran back when he heard shots, to Gilbert and Lasonya, who helped dozens of customers to safety out the back of the store, to Mayra, who may have been the very first responder, and did an exceptional job bandaging wounds and helping customers escape. I also got to thank Sarah and her team from the Sam’s Club next door for the care they provided to customers. We heard story after story of courageous associates putting others ahead of themselves. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ When the worst happens, we counter with our best selves. We support each other, pray, stand firm and heal together. We’re proud to be woven into the American fabric as a place for all people, a community gathering place. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As it becomes clear that the shooting in El Paso was motivated by hate, we’re more resolved than ever to foster an inclusive environment where all people are valued and welcomed. Our store in El Paso is well known as a tight-knit community hub, where we serve customers from both sides of the border. I continue to be amazed at the strength and resilience we find in the diversity of communities where we live and work. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We’re a learning organization, and we’ll work to understand the many important issues arising from El Paso and Southaven as well as those raised in the broader national discussion around gun violence. We’ll be thoughtful and deliberate in our responses, and will act in a way that reflects our best values and ideals, focused on the needs of our customers, associates and communities. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thanks for what you do every day, especially during this difficult time. I’m grateful to be part of this team and proud of you.

A post shared by Doug McMillon (@dougmcmillon) on