

A trailer loaded with chickens passes a federal agent outside a Koch Foods Inc., plant in Morton, Miss. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

A series of raids spanning seven cities, six work sites and five companies ended in arrest for 680 people — and underscored an industry’s reliance on foreign-born workers at a time when federal immigration policy is the focus of intense debate.

On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers swept through agricultural processing plants in Mississippi, capping a year-long investigation. Though billed as the largest single-state workplace enforcement action in history, it was executed in a state with the nation’s third-smallest population of undocumented residents, behind Alaska and New Hampshire.

Mississippi is the fifth-largest chicken producing state in the United States, data show, and two of the companies targeted Wednesday have national footprints. Koch Foods Inc. and Peco Foods Inc. are the fifth- and eighth-largest poultry companies in the nation, respectively.

[ICE agents raid Miss. work sites, arrest 680 people in largest single-state immigration enforcement action in U.S. history]

Academic research shows that the state’s poultry industry has a complex history with labor, race and immigration. The civil rights and worker rights movements of the 1960s and 1970s led to integration, but also an exodus of white workers. By the 1990s, businesses began aggressively recruiting Latin American immigrants to fill their labor needs, luring them to rural Mississippi from places such as El Paso and Miami.

One company, since acquired by Koch Foods, dubbed the campaign the “Hispanic Project.” Because of it, researchers say, the Latino population in Scott County, where two of the raided plants are located, soared more than 1,000 percent from 1990 to 2000.

[ICE arrested hundreds of people in raids. Now 'devastated' children are without their parents.]

Privately held Koch Foods makes chicken products under its own brand and through private labels for Walmart and Burger King. The company has headquarters near Chicago and has no relation to the multinational Koch Industries. It employs nearly 13,000 in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois and Ohio. Its Morton, Miss., plant produces more than 700,000 tons of poultry feed each year.

Its owner, Joseph Grendys is worth $3.3 billion, Forbes estimates.

The company did not return requests for comment.

This isn’t the first time the company has come under federal scrutiny for its Morton plant. Last year, the company agreed to pay a $3.75 million to resolve a federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit filed in 2011, according to an agency release. The complaint alleged that Latino workers at the Morton plant were subject to discrimination based on race, sex and national origin.

“EEOC alleges that supervisors touched and/or made sexually suggestive comments to female Hispanic employees, hit Hispanic employees and charged many of them money for normal everyday work activities,” the news release reads. “Further, a class of Hispanic employees was subject to retaliation in the form of discharge and other adverse actions after complaining.”

Under the terms of the settlement, the company was required to create a 24-hour bilingual hotline to report complaints of discrimination, implement and publicize anti-discrimination training and policies at the plant in English and Spanish.

Separately, a U.S. Department of Agriculture investigation found “evidence of unjust discrimination” by Koch Foods against black farmers in Mississippi, who alleged the company used its market power to harm their business between 2010 and 2015, according to reporting by ProPublica and The Clarion-Ledger. As of June 2019, Koch Foods hadn’t been penalized.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigated the Koch plant in Mississippi and issued $88,632 in proposed penalties for nine safety violations that resulted in “severe worker injuries” in September 2016, according to an agency release.

Peco Foods, based in Tuscaloosa, Ala., has been family owned for three generations, according to its website. Mark Hickman now runs the company his grandfather founded in 1937.

The company operates five Mississippi plants, including the Canton, Bay Springs and Sebastopol facilities targeted by ICE agents. It also has operations in Arkansas and Alabama.

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation and are navigating a potential disruption of operations,” the company told The Post in a statement.

It also said it uses E-Verify, a federal program used to screen the immigration status of new hires through the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration.

Three other small poultry processing plants were targeted. Heather Carrillo, who said she works at the PH Food office, said 80 employees at the poultry processing plant in Morton were detained in the raid. It’s the business’s only location, she said, and it uses E-Verify with hiring.

Pearl River Foods opened its $2 million Carthage processing plant for the local poultry industry in 2017 and had created 600 jobs within a year, according to a news release. The business writes Facebook posts in both English and Spanish and was recognized for its hiring by an economic development award given to the state in June. Pearl River Foods did not respond to requests for comment.

MP Food Inc.'s processing plant in Pelahatchie also did not respond to requests for comment.

Matthew Albence, ICE’s acting director, said the companies could be charged with knowingly hiring undocumented workers and have their financials scrutinized. Mississippi law requires all state employers to use E-Verify.