

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Richard Drew)

Stocks continued their August swoon Monday on fears that Hong Kong protests, falling worldwide bond yields and the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute could exacerbate a global recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped more than 400 points, more than 1.6 percent, by midafternoon as all but one of the 30 blue chips went negative. Financial services was among the hardest-hit sectors, with Goldman Sachs Group off 2.6 percent. Only health giant Johnson & Johnson was in the black.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 was down 1.23 percent, and the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite declined 1.23 percent.

All 11 S&P stock sectors were lower, led down by banks, consumer staples, materials and technologies. Banks are among the most vulnerable when bond yields drop because it is more difficult to make money on loans.

“The escalating trade tensions, combined with low volume and traditionally weaker-than-average price returns in August & September, are contributing to a retest of last week’s low for the S&P 500,” said Sam Stovall of CFRA Research.

European markets closed down across the board. Asian markets were mixed, with the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropping 0.44 percent. The Japanese Nikkei 225 and the Shanghai Composite closed in positive territory.

Several factors have contributed to the market turbulence in recent sessions, including China’s threat to devalue its currency, massive protests in Hong Kong that could prompt a response from the Chinese government, an escalation of the U.S.-China trade war and a flight to bonds.

Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius said he does not expect a U.S.-China trade deal before the 2020 election in a note he released over the weekend.

“We have increased our estimate of the growth impact of the trade war,” he said in his report. He said he now sees fourth-quarter U.S. growth at 1.8 percent, lower than many forecasts.

President Trump has hardened his position on China trade in the past two weeks, threatening to increase tariffs from the current 10 percent to 25 percent next month if the Chinese do not make trade concessions to the United States.

The trade back-and-forth has fostered a feeling of uncertainty among American businesses, making it more difficult for companies to make long-term plans. The uncertainty has been felt in stock prices. The Dow is about 5 percent off its all-time high of one month ago.

Monday’s decline follows a turbulent start to August stocks and a weekend report by Goldman Sachs that forecasts a drop in U.S. economic growth because of the U.S.-China trade war.

“At this point it is up to the president,” Nancy Tengler of Tengler Wealth Management wrote in a note Monday. “Cut a trade deal with China, and we can avoid recession. Stocks will like that a good deal, too.”

The closely watched 10-year U.S. Treasury bond was down to 1.633 percent, a sign that investors may be heading away from risk and toward the safety of long-term bonds. Yields drop when bond prices rise.

Stocks are coming off their worst day of the year last Monday and finished five turbulent sessions on Friday only slightly negative for the week.