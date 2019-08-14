

Capitol One Tower, the corporate headquarters of Capitol One, in Mclean, Virginia, USA, 30 July 2019. The Virginia-based bank was the target of a massive data breach. Authorities say Paige Thompson, a hacker from Seattle admitted to stealing data from 106 million Capitol One customers. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The hacker who accessed 100 million credit card applications during a massive hack of Virginia-based Capital One also had stolen data from “more than 30 other companies,” according to motion filed by federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors said they seized servers from Paige A. Thompson’s bedroom that had “multiple terabytes” of stolen data from other companies or entities, including “educational institutions.”

“Although not all of those intrusions involved the theft of personal identifying information, it appears likely that a number of the intrusions did,” according to a motion filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Prosecutors are still identifying all of the victims, says the motion, which does not list names of other entities whose data was stolen.

Thompson is likely to face new charges related to the additional alleged data thefts, states the motion, filed by U.S. Attorney Brian Moran and Assistant U.S. attorneys Andrew Friedman and Steven Masada. It details the reasons why Thompson should be detained pending resolution of her case and not released on bond.

“Thompson is charged with committing one of the largest cyber intrusions and data thefts in history,” the prosecutors said. Even if all of the stolen is recovered “the impact of Thompson’s crime will be immense.”

Lawyers for Thompson didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Thompson was arrested last month on charges of computer fraud and abuse for the alleged hack of Capital One, one of the largest data thefts to ever hit a financial services firm. A criminal complaint says the software developer stole 100 million credit card applications from Capital One, exposing 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers as well as credit scores and other personal information.

Her arrest came just days after credit-reporting company Equifax reached a $700 million settlement with U.S. regulators over the high-profile 2017 cyberattack that exposed the data of 147 million people.

Thompson, who authorities say used the name “erratic” in online conversations, made statements on social media tying herself to the hack of Capital One, according to court documents. In one online posting, “erratic” wrote: “I’ve basically strapped myself with a bomb vest, [expletive] dropping capitol ones dox and admitting it,” according to court documents.

Prosecutors are seeking to keep Thompson detained until her trial and cited her “long history of threatening behavior that includes repeated threats to kill others, to kill herself, and to commit suicide by cop." Thompson may have mental health issues, the motion states.

During a search of Thompson’s home, federal agents also found an “arsenal of weapons, ammunition, and explosive material” in the bedroom of her roommate, who is a convicted felon, according to court documents. Agents seized the firearms including two bump stocks and two 37 mm “flare launchers."

A hearing on whether Thompson should remain detained is scheduled for Aug. 22.