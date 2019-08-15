

(FILES) This file photo taken on January 15, 2016, shows a General Electric (GE) refrigerator at a store selling electronics and appliances in Montebello, California. - General Electric lifted its full-year profit forecast on July 31, 2019, while warning that US-China trade tensions and the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX planes remain lingering uncertainties. The industrial giant, which has been beset by a downturn in its power business for more than two years, said it had made progress in reducing costs and improving project execution in that business. (FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

General Electric shares plunged in premarket trading Thursday after a whistleblower accused the conglomerate of using accounting tricks to hide $38 billion in losses and called it “a bigger fraud than Enron."

Harry Markopolos, who alerted regulators about Bernie Madoff, published his report online Thursday. The investigator, who is collaborating with an unnamed hedge fund, claims that GE understated its costs and liabilities and misled investors in its financial statements.

The research alleges that the problems are focused on GE’s insurance business, asserting that the company is short on cash.

“GE stands behind its financials. We operate to the highest level of integrity in our financial reporting and we have clearly laid out our financial obligations in great detail,” the company said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the research. It also said the allegations are “entirely false and misleading."

GE shares were down nearly 5 percent in premarket trading.

This is a developing story and will be updated.