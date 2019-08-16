

General Electric has been scarred by troubles in its power business and regulatory scrutiny of its accounting practices. Its market value is far off its peak of $594 billion in 2000. (Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters)

General Electric’s chief executive snapped up $2 million in company stock after a highly critical report of the company’s financial health caused the share price’s most dramatic drop in 11 years.

Lawrence Culp, who took the helm at GE last fall, bought 252,000 shares at $7.93 each, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Shares had plunged more than 11 percent Thursday after Harry Markopolos, the whistleblower who sounded the alarm on Bernie Madoff, released a report alleging that GE was using accounting tricks to mask its financial problems.

The 175-page document outlined what Markopolos claims are accounting irregularities that add up to $38 billion. After reviewing more than a decade of financial statements, researchers concluded that the company is understating its insurance liabilities and that it does not have enough cash.

Markopolos said on CNBC that he looked into GE at the request of a “mid-sized U.S.-based hedge fund,” but did not identify the firm. He said he will receive a “decent percentage” of any proceeds the hedge fund earns from shorting GE stock.

GE called the claims meritless and said that Markopolos is “financially motivated to generate short selling in a company’s stock to create unnecessary volatility.”

Culp blasted the report as “market manipulation — pure and simple,” in a statement. “The fact that he wrote a 170-page paper but never talked to company officials goes to show that he is not interested in accurate financial analysis, but solely in generating downward volatility in GE stock so that he and his undisclosed hedge fund partner can personally profit.”

Culp’s stock purchase was intended to send a message to investors: Do not panic.

It seems to have worked for now. GE’s share price was up 4 percent in early morning trading.

When Culp took over GE last year, he became the first outsider to lead the company in its 126-year history. The move was viewed by some analysts as a sign that GE wanted a fresh perspective to help turn the company around.

The once-celebrated American company has been scarred by troubles in its power business, larger than expected write-downs and regulatory scrutiny of its accounting practices. The conglomerate’s market value was down to $70 billion on Friday morning, far from the peak of $594 billion in 2000.

The potential issues highlighted by Markopolos are focused on GE’s long-term care policies, which are used to cover the expense of a nursing home or assisted living. The report says that GE underestimated how much those benefits would cost and that the company does not have “adequate reserves” to cover those liabilities.

GE said in a statement that it has the reserves to support its insurance portfolio and that it has a “strong liquidity position.” “GE operates at the highest level of integrity and stands behind its financial reporting. We remain focused on running our businesses every day, following the strategic path we have laid out,” the company said.