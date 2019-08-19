McLean-based financial services company Capital One is acquiring KippsDeSanto, a Virginia-based investment bank focused on the defense and aerospace markets, the two companies announced Monday. The purchase price was not disclosed.

KippsDeSanto, based in Tysons, will retain its name and operate as an independent subsidiary of Capital One.

“This allows us to expand what we’re able to offer to our clients in aerospace and defense technology, and over time we will be looking to expand outside of those sectors into health care and other fields,” said Bob Kipps, managing partner at KippsDeSanto.

“It’s really going to supercharge our growth,” he said.

KippsDeSanto became a leading dealmaker through periods of rapid, at times wrenching, change for the American defense industry.

It was founded in 2007 at a time when government-services companies were at a crossroads, facing a new administration that promised to decrease the U.S. military footprint in the Middle East. It helped facilitate at least 110 strategic acquisitions as defense contractors that had grown fat on Bush-era defense spending sought to remake their businesses by investing in next-generation technology.

And it has benefited from new defense spending under President Trump, advising on 16 combinations last year and another 13 so far in 2019.

“Capital One and KippsDeSanto have a shared goal of providing clients with trusted advice and counsel enabled by deep industry expertise and a seamless client experience,” Steve Tulip, head of capital markets for Capital One commercial banking. “By bringing our teams together, we’ll be able to add scale and expertise to our growing M&A advisory group which will benefit clients in a wide variety of industries.”

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.