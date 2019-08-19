

GE's stock had taken a plunge last week on new reports about its accounting practices. (Richard Drew)

General Electric doubled down on its financial performance and reputation on Monday, less than a week after a hefty report accused it of fraud and suggested the conglomerate was headed toward bankruptcy.

GE’s stock plunged more than 11 percent Thursday after Harry Markopolos, the whistleblower who raised flags about Bernie Madoff, published a report alleging GE was shielding the severity of its financial struggles. The 175-page document posted online detailed Markopolos’ claims that GE was wrestling with $38 billion worth of accounting irregularities. The stock rebounded Friday and has since recovered nearly all its losses.

GE has aggressively contested the allegations, calling them “meritless,” and cautioned that Markopolos stands to gain from a drop in GE’s share price. Markopolos has said that he examined GE at the request of an unidentified U.S.-based hedge fund and that he would receive a “decent percentage” of any proceeds the hedge fund earns from shorting its stock.

On Monday, Steve Winoker, vice president of investor communications, expanded on the company’s response by addressing specific concerns tied to its long-term care insurance and Baker Hughes, a GE company and one of the world’s largest oil field services firms.

“We operate with absolute integrity and stand behind our financial reporting,” Winoker wrote in a statement posted to GE’s website. “Our team remains confident in our company’s long-term strengths.”

Regarding its long-term care insurance, Winoker wrote that the company’s “reserves are well-supported.” He also noted that GE is a reinsurer with a slew of contractual relationships, and that GE is not responsible for the entirety of every claim on every life.

Analysts have said GE is up against losses as it doles out claims for long-term care policies, which are used to pay for assisted living and nursing homes. Analysts say the size of those potential losses isn’t entirely clear and that those costs aren’t necessarily enough to spur a bankruptcy.

Winoker also noted that since GE is a majority shareholder in Baker Hughes, it is required to report on the company on a consolidated basis under accounting standard adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Public companies like BHGE are required to issue their own financials under U.S. securities law, even if those companies are owned by someone else.

Once GE is no longer the controlling owner of BHGE, the sale will trigger a noncash charge. GE recently estimated that loss to hit $7.4 billion, but said it would not affect its cash needs and liquidity.

“This is not intended to be comprehensive,” Winoker wrote. “These are two significant areas that we want to make sure are understood, and I hope that pointing out some of the specifics behind our company statements will be helpful for your own analysis.”

GE’s chief executive Lawrence Culp nabbed $2 million in company stock on Thursday, when the price dropped to $7.93, in an apparent effort to mollify investors. Friday’s rebound gave it a 9.74 percent push, to finish at $8.79.

As of Monday morning, shares were trading at $8.77.

The once-celebrated American company has been grappling with troubles in its power business, larger than expected write-downs, and a regulatory review of its accounting practices. GE has a market value of $76.7 billion, far from its peak of $594 billion in 2000. Last year, it was knocked from the Dow Jones industrial average after more than a century on the list.

Markopolos is a former financial analyst who spent nearly a decade investigating Madoff’s business before his $65 billion Ponzi scam was discovered in 2008.

Jonnelle Marte and Thomas Heath contributed reporting.