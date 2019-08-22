Overstock.com’s chief executive resigned Thursday, following comments this summer he had aided in a “deep state” investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Patrick M. Byrne, who led the e-commerce retailer for two decades, said he is stepping down because he is “far too controversial to serve as CEO.”

“Though patriotic Americans are writing me in support, my presence may affect and complicate all manner of business relationships,” he wrote in a letter to shareholders on Thursday. “Thus, while I believe that I did what was necessary for the good of the country, for the good of the firm, I am in the sad position of having to sever ties with Overstock.”

Jonathan E. Johnson III, who oversees the company’s blockchain subsidiary, has been appointed interim chief executive, Overstock.com said. Kamelia Aryafar, Overstock’s chief algorithms officer, will replace Byrne on the company’s board.

Last week, shares of Overstock.com tumbled 36 percent after Byrne said had been assisting federal authorities for years.

“Starting in 2015 I (operating under the belief that I was helping legitimate law enforcement efforts) assisted in what are now known as the ‘Clinton Investigation’ and the ‘Russian Investigation,'" Byrne said in a statement. “It was the third time in my life I helped the Men in Black."

“I will speak no more on the subject,” he added. “I plan on sitting back and watching the United States Department of Justice reestablish Rule of Law in our country.”

Overstock got its start in 1997 as an Internet marketplace for excess inventory. Byrne took it over in 1999 and turned it into an e-commerce giant that specializes in home goods, furniture and decor. The company posted sales of $1.8 billion in 2018.