NEW YORK – Attorneys for Deutsche Bank and Capital One repeatedly refused to tell a federal appeals court Friday whether the banks have President Trump’s tax returns, citing “contractual obligations” for rebuffing the court’s questions.

Trump is appealing a district court ruling that cleared the way for the banks to hand over years of financial records from the president, his three eldest children and the president’s companies to two House committees.

Toward the end of Friday’s hearing, the three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit considering the appeal asked the banks’ attorneys whether the documents subject to the subpoenas could potentially include the president’s tax returns.

“I am not asking you for the content of them at all,” said Judge Jon O. Newman.

“We’re not in a position to answer that question,” said Raphael Prober, the attorney for Deutsche Bank, the president’s largest creditor.

“It is a fairly important question in this case,” Newman said.

The banks agreed to provide the court a letter within 48 hours addressing the matter but it was unclear what the letter would specify.

Trump’s attorney told the panel that the House Financial Services and Intelligence committees were pushing the boundaries of their powers and that the subpoenas for his banking records didn’t serve a legitimate legislative purpose.

The committees’ attorney said the committee members were within their legal rights and need the documents as part of their oversight duties.

The case is part of an escalating fight between Trump and congressional Democrats over the president’s financial records. Trump has broken with decades of precedent by refusing to release his tax returns and has launched a multi-court effort to keep the details of his finances secret.

Deutsche Bank has been a major lender to both the Trump Organization and Kushner Companies, which previously was run by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who now is a presidential adviser. Congressional Democrats say they want to examine whether the bank’s loans to the Trump and Kushner businesses could be connected to Russian money-laundering.

Trump’s company has taken out about $364 million in loans from Deutsche Bank since 2012, according to public filings. The loans included two loans worth $125 million to buy and renovate the Doral golf resort in Florida, a $170 million loan to renovate Washington’s Old Post Office into a Trump hotel, and a $69 million loan to refinance an existing Trump hotel in Chicago.

Trump’s financial disclosures and loan records indicate that all four of the loans remain outstanding, though they do not show the balances still outstanding.

