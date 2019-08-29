

Bon Truong, of Edmonton, Canada, waited almost 10 months to claim his $60 million lottery winnings after playing the same numbers for decades. (John Locher/AP)

He waited nearly 10 months to claim his lottery winnings because, he said, he felt so overwhelmed by the size of his luck.

Bon Truong, of Edmonton, Canada, had been playing the same lottery numbers for decades by the time he netted $60 million last fall, CTV News reported. He woke up the day after the Oct. 26 Lotto Max draw and saw that his ticket had won the jackpot, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation said in a statement.

Then Truong paused. He went to a local store and asked the clerk to print the winning numbers so he could make sure he had really won.

Truong said he looked back and forth at the printout and his ticket for hours. The numbers, which represented important dates and family birthdays, matched: 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 20 and 30.

“I started to think about what this win would mean for my family,” Truong said, according to the statement. “I realized it’s going to change a lot of things and I wanted to make sure we were all ready and prepared for those changes.”

This month, Truong finally felt ready to claim his winnings. He said he plans to pay all his bills, buy a new home, save some money and take his family on a vacation.

“I’m not sure where just yet,” Truong said, according to the statement. “I think we’ll try to go everywhere!”

After that trip, Truong said at a news conference, he plans to return to his job landscaping. And he doesn’t intend to tell his children about his newfound fortune just yet.

“I’m still young. I’m still strong,” Truong said. “After I’m done (with) this — everything done — I’ll be back to work.”

Truong immigrated to Canada from Vietnam more than 30 years ago, CTV News reported. He and his family arrived without much money, his niece Mina Truong said at the news conference.

“Coming here with nothing after the Vietnam War and ... working very hard,” Mina Truong said, “you’re just really happy for them.”

