

Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening of the market in New York City, U.S., August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Dow futures jumped more than 250 points Thursday after Beijing said it wasn’t looking to escalate the U.S.-China trade war any further, just days after back-to-back retaliatory tariffs brought the conflict to a boiling point.

“China is willing to resolve trade dispute through calm negotiation and cooperation, and the country resolutely opposes the escalation of trade conflicts,” Ministry of Commerce Gao Feng said in a statement Thursday, according to a translation by The Post. “Both sides are having effective communication with each other, and are in discussion of negotiation in the U.S. in September.”

Last Friday, Beijing introduced retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion in goods and reinstated levies on auto products that will take effect in the fall. President Trump responded by saying he would raise the rate of existing and planned tariffs on China by 5 percentage points and demanding that American business completely cut ties with China.

The exchange renewed fears the standoff would tip the U.S. into recession and a wider global slowdown, and sent U.S. markets into a tailspin. But two days after the carnage, Trump painted a far rosier trade picture during the Group of Seven summit in France, saying there had been two “very good” calls with China.

Feng did not confirm President Trump’s claim that China had called the U.S. over the weekend with the intent to make a deal.

Dow Jones industrial average futures were calling for a 250-point gain at open, and China-exposed heavyweights like Apple and Caterpillar were up in premarket trading. The Standard & Poor’s 500 and Nasdaq Composite were also pointing upward.

“China’s stated preference for a negotiated solution rather than reciprocating the latest tariff increases is being taken as a meaningful de-escalation,” Brendan Walsh, an analyst with Markets Policy Partners, wrote in a note to investors Thursday. “Investors’ overriding concern is that Beijing walks away from the negotiation due to overuse of pressure tactics by the White House. Next month’s Chinese trade delegation to Washington is being seen by market participants as a potentially pivotal event.”