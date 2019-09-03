

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Traders and financial professionals work ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), May 13, 2019 in New York City. U.S. markets were down sharply on Monday following an announcement by China that they plan to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods as the ongoing trade skirmish between the world's two largest economies intensifies. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A maelstrom of anxieties dragged down global markets Tuesday, as ongoing Brexit chaos and worrisome manufacturing data dovetailed with a tense impasse in the U.S.-China trade war.

The latest rounds of tariffs from both nations took hold over the weekend, with each piling on to the hundreds of billions of dollars in imports already tied up in the year-long conflict. Despite dovish remarks by leaders on both sides late last week, there’s been no word on when new talks will take place. Then on Monday, Beijing lodged its third complaint against the U.S. with the World Trade Organization, saying the Washington’s latest duties violated an agreement reached at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka.

U.S. markets are poised to start September in the red, on the heels of a particularly volatile August. Dow Jones industrial average futures are pointing to a 225-point loss at the open. China-exposed heavyweights Apple and Caterpillar were down more than 1 percent in premarket trading, while Boeing was down more than 2 percent.

The British pound sank to its lowest level since October 2016, as rebel members of Parliament prepared to push for a three-month Brexit delay in defiance of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan for Britain to exit the European Union by the end of October, with or without a deal.

“The market hates uncertainty and that extends to politics. The current chaos around the UK exiting the E.U. threatens to push down sterling even further unless we get a clear idea of what is happening and when,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said in a note to investors Tuesday.

The European benchmark Stoxx 600 was down more than 1 percent in midday trading.

Meanwhile, China’s yuan fell to an 11-year low in offshore trading. China’s economic growth has slowed to its lowest rate in 27 years, as factory output declines and unemployment rises. And Tuesday, China reported its biggest one-month drop-off in iron-ore prices in nearly eight years, marking a major slowdown for the producer of more than half the world’s steel.

In an interview with CNBC Tuesday, one of Beijing’s trade advisers said that the burden of ending the trade war sits squarely with President Trump. Wang Huiyao, president of Center for China and Globalization, a Beijing-based think tank, said that China has made “all efforts” to address U.S. complaints.

“It’s up to the U.S. to really go ahead and be flexible and not take a really harsh attitude on this,” Wang told CNBC. He added, “We cannot have a perfect deal. “You can see that China has continued to open not for the U.S.’s sake and interest, but for China itself.”

The trade war has now dragged on for more than a year, and fears are rampant that the conflict is sparking a global slowdown. Japan announced Monday that its manufacturing spending had fallen for the first time in two years during the second quarter, which experts sees as further evidence of the trade war’s dampening effect. Central banks in Europe, Asia and Australia have all cut interest rates in recent months, citing the need for economic stimulus.

At home, fallout from the trade war is spurring recession fears. Last week, the U.S. Commerce Department said the U.S. economic growth had slowed more in the second quarter than previously thought. Gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 2 percent, the department said, revised down from an estimate of 2.1 percent last month.

The nation’s manufacturing sector has contracted for the first time in a decade, and sales of U.S. exports have decreased at the fastest pace since 2009. Investors are looking toward the release of manufacturing data later this morning to see if the outlook has worsened.