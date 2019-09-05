

The Marathon oil refinery sits outside Detroit. Michigan's manufacturing workforce grew for most of this economic expansion but seems to have stalled since it hit a post-recession peak in February. Is this a temporary blip?

In December 2018, American manufacturing was capping a two-plus year tear, cheered along the way by its most prominent patron, President Trump.

Almost 500,000 Manufacturing Jobs created since I won the Election. Remember when my opponents were saying that we couldn’t create this type of job anymore. Wrong, in fact these are among our best and most important jobs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2018

But this year, manufacturing has turned south and entered what Federal Reserve data shows is now in a technical recession, or six-month slump. It doesn’t seem likely to recover in the near future: a major survey of U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers now shows a negative outlook, and the other is just a whisker away from going negative for the first time since 2009.

What happened? How did American industry contract in an era when it enjoys the support and attention of the leader of the free world?

In this case, there may have been such a thing as too much support and attention. In part, U.S. manufacturing growth was slowed by Trump’s efforts to aid it — the ongoing trade war and the dissipation of a small boost from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. But it was also hit by forces that aren’t entirely within Trump’s control, such as oil prices and a global economic slowdown.

A more meta answer would be that extracting resources from the earth and fashioning them into tools, tacos and toys is a small part of the U.S. economy. In the private sector, it accounts for about 1 in 20 businesses and 1 in 9 workers, and it’s unusually vulnerable to outside economic forces.

An industrial president in a postindustrial country

As a country develops, it tends to pass through stages. A nation of farmers (and miners, loggers and hunters) evolves into a nation of manufacturers, which itself transitions into a nation of service workers and consumers.

When the president was born in 1946, factories employed more than a third of the American workforce. In July, they tied a record low of 8.5 percent. One of the benefits of this transition? The strength of domestic consumers provides the United States with a steady economic engine that’s less reliant on other economies. There is, however, a different between less reliant and independent.

Manufacturing last turned south in 2015 and early 2016, just as Trump was attracting thousands of Rust Belters to rallies at which he vowed to make Made in America great again. You can argue, as New York Times reporter Neil Irwin did in 2018, that this “mini-recession” explained “some of the economic discontent evident in manufacturing-heavy areas during the 2016 elections.”

Immediately after the election, in December 2016, a broader measure of industrial production had its best month since early 2014. Trump hadn’t taken office, but we’ll still follow his lead and consider it the unofficial starting point for the Trump Boom that followed. In April of 2017, manufacturing production would have its best month since 2010. (The turnaround for both appears to have begun under President Obama and accelerated under Trump.)

For a while, it looked as though regime change had aroused what economists call animal spirits, or the hard-to-quantify psychological forces that compel consumers and corporations to spend and invest. But at the end of 2018, the boom had peaked and began a decline. Industrial production still hasn’t recovered.

It’s not much of a bust, as these things go. It may have escaped wider notice if Trump hadn’t brought so much attention to the sector. Production fell 1.6 percent, which is unusual but not unheard of outside recessions — it happened in 2015 as well.

To put the decline in context, production climbed 7.5 percent during the much longer boom, which ran from the end of 2016 to the end of 2018. Industry hadn’t grown like that since the early days of the recovery, when a faster, longer Obama-era boom was aided by a surfeit of excess capacity. Production lines idled by the Great Recession had been waiting to spring back online at the first sign of recovery.

In the recent past, this wouldn’t have even qualified as a boom. For almost the entire century that the Federal Reserve has tracked industrial production, growth at this rate or faster (usually faster) has been the norm — it has literally happened the majority of the time.

A low-energy economy

Manufacturing is sensitive to both changes in demand from its customers and changes in the cost of goods from its suppliers. Some factors influence both. The Trump boom came as oil prices recovered from about $45 a barrel (West Texas Intermediate Crude) in November 2016 to more than $70 a barrel in October 2018.

Relatively small swings in oil prices can send business-investment numbers spiraling. The most recent Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City survey shows drillers can eke out a profit at current prices but that they won’t substantially ratchet up drilling until oil fetches $66 per barrel. Producers have been pulling rigs offline, and Jason Brown, an economist at the Kansas City Fed, said the more profitable move right now is probably to leave the oil in the ground until prices rise.

During the boom, most growth in U.S. industry — a broader sector which includes resource extraction — came in its largest and fastest-growing category: energy. The biggest drags during the bust have been categories such as automobiles, transportation equipment and auto parts, which are sensitive to both steel and aluminum tariffs, and to oil prices.

Should the president get credit for the oil-fueled Trump boom? His supporters will point to deregulation and the opening of more land to drilling. But drillers saw more sustained growth during the Obama administration, before regulations were slashed. And while oil drilling on public lands in 2019 is up 24 percent from its 2016 average, overall drilling in the United States is up even more (36 percent) over the same time period, Energy Department data shows.

Even more telling? On at least 11 occasions, Trump has tweeted to either celebrate low oil prices or pressure producers into pumping more oil and forcing prices down. Lower oil prices tend to lead to lower oil and gas investment. This lower investment helped kill the Trump boom. This alone should suggest he had little responsibility for energy’s rise.

Oil prices getting lower. Great! Like a big Tax Cut for America and the World. Enjoy! $54, was just $82. Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let’s go lower! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

Businesses invested more. Was it the tax cuts?

Energy’s wild swings obscure that every broad manufacturing sector, from defense to consumer goods, grew during the boom, and that most fell during the downturn. The rapid up-and-down investment cycles in the oil industry ripple across the economy, but they’re not the only source of volatility.

“We can’t say this is all because of oil and gas; it’s probably not,” Brown said. “Trade issues and weaker global growth seem to be slowing industrial production more broadly. He added that many folks don’t realize just how much the booming fossil-fuel sector can drive changes in U.S. industrial production.”

“Oil and gas has strong linkages back to manufacturing. They need steel, and they need pumps, and they need trucks,” said Timothy Fitzgerald, economist at Texas Tech University’s Rawls College of Business. Fitzgerald served on the president’s Council of Economic Advisers during much of the recent boom.

Business spending on equipment was one of the strongest non-energy contributors to the boom. Its effect was about one-fourth that of energy and roughly equal to durable goods, particularly automobiles and parts.

“The administration gave firms of all different stripes a huge incentive to upgrade their business equipment through the tax reform package,” Fitzgerald said.

He left in late 2018. A May report from the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service found that a limited boost in business investment was possible, but that “it would be premature to conclude that the higher rate of growth … was due to the tax changes.”

Trade war turbulence

By linking his political success to the success of American manufacturing, the president has exposed himself to the gyrations of international markets at the very time that he’s throwing them into turmoil with his keep-them-guessing approach to foreign trade.

“Almost all industrial production, with the exception of defense-related activities, is pretty trade sensitive,” Ball State University economist Michael Hicks said.

New tariffs are being announced all the time. It will be years before we can measure their full effects, but we’re starting to get data on one of the first. When Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum in spring 2018, it boosted the fortunes of companies like U.S. Steel as prices rose. But the honeymoon didn’t last. The nation’s second-largest producer has since idled two blast furnaces. It recently announced it would lay off “less than 200” employees in Michigan. Its customers are squeezed by a global slowdown linked, in part, to the president’s trade wars.

The president has repeatedly professed his love for John Deere, and he recently blamed the Federal Reserve for making it difficult for the Illinois equipment manufacturer to compete. But on an August earnings call, the company’s chief economist, Luke Chandler, listed “uncertainties caused by trade disputes” alongside weather and disease as drags on the agriculture sector. He did not mention interest rates. The company, meanwhile, has lowered expectations and vowed to cut costs.

....John Deere, our car companies, & others, to compete on a level playing field. With substantial Fed Cuts (there is no inflation) and no quantitative tightening, the dollar will make it possible for our companies to win against any competition. We have the greatest companies... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2019

This summer, a Houston-based pipeline firm announced it would charge users an additional fee to cover a tariff-related rise in steel costs, as originally reported by Collin Eaton at Reuters.

In the September beige book, a regular report on local economic activity from regional Federal Reserve officials, businesses remained optimistic, but tariffs and trade were cause for concern almost everywhere.

In the Boston region, officials report an electrical equipment business “said that the tariffs had led them to invest more in automating factories in the U.S.” In the New York region, a major retailer said sales had slowed in early August, in part because it had to raise prices due to tariffs. In the Kansas City region, trade uncertainty weighed on incomes in an already weak agriculture sector. And everyone from manufacturers in the Cleveland region to service-industry firms in the Richmond region said they had delayed investments because trade tensions.

An uncertain world

It’s difficult to discern where the fallout from the trade war ends and where the global slowdown begins. Especially because one helped beget the other.

According to Hicks, the true price of Trump-related trade disruptions will be seen in the reordering of the global supply chain. “That process of moving commerce around to avoid tariffs becomes very costly, it delays production,” he said. “That sort of disruption is enough to significantly slow growth,” he added later.

Hicks noted recreational-vehicle manufacturers’ sales have begun to fall. RV sales have tended to drop in advance of the coming recession — they’re the sort of middle-class luxury that gets cut first when budgets tighten, as recently reported by Wall Street Journal’s Shayndi Raice. One Texas manufacturer has seen steel prices rise 22 percent since the tariffs bit, Raice reported.

Fitzgerald says the uncertainty driving the economic slowdown can’t all be blamed on the president’s trade war with China. There’s chaos in Venezuela, escalating disputes with Iran, Brexit and even an upcoming election in Canada. According to one widely watched index, global policy uncertainty is hovering near its highest levels on record.

“There are a lot of people who want to hang all of that on trade,” Fitzgerald said. “Trade’s part of it, but it’s not all of it. There are a lot of other things going on.”

Traditionally, Hicks said, when the U.S. economy tips into recession, manufacturing is hit first and hardest. Right now, it’s showing signs of weakness, but it’s still unclear how far a downturn might go.

Manufacturing employment growth is slowing, production is down and factory owners are cutting hours. In July, the most recent month for which the Labor Department has data, overall hours worked by nonmanagerial factory workers declined at its fastest rate since early 2010. Similarly, the average factory worker is getting less overtime than at any point since 2011.

Trump has promised that a range of elusive trade deals, particularly with China, will revive U.S. manufacturing. But there is no sign of a breakthrough. And in the interim, many U.S. companies are waiting to see what happens.