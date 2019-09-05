

A family sits near Rodanthe Pier in the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Tuesday, Sept. 4. (Jose Luis Magana/AFP/Getty Images)

Columnist

You never want to blame victims.

When people are hurt or injured physically or financially, that’s not the time to berate them for a decision that may have contributed to their suffering. No, you show compassion and you try to assist them in their recovery.

But you can use their experience to help them in the future or to warn others so that they don’t make the same mistakes.

This is how I see the aftermath of hurricanes. How can you not empathize with the victims of Hurricane Dorian after looking at the photos of the utter devastation the storm caused in the Bahamas? And now the storm is expected to cause historic flooding on the East Coast.

Read: ‘Life-threatening’ storm surge, torrential rains and hurricane force winds pound the Carolinas as Hurricane Dorian grinds north

Yet, it’s hard not to wonder why — when ordered to evacuate ahead of a massive storm that threatens life and property — people refuse to leave. Why don’t they go?

It’s so easy to see fault in the actions of others, but let’s look at why people don’t heed a warning to evacuate during a natural disaster. A CNN/USA Today/Gallup poll conducted six weeks after Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans and the Gulf Coast in 2005, looked at the reasons people didn’t leave. Here’s why.

— They couldn’t afford to help themselves. When Katrina hit many residents were criticized for their “choice” to stay during the storm. But they didn’t flee because they were being reckless. They didn’t have the financial resources to find alternative housing. They didn’t have a means of transportation to get out.

Read: Hurricanes can bring financial disasters. Are you prepared?

— They believed they could handle the crisis. The Katrina poll found that people 57 percent of people who didn’t evacuate misjudged the severity of the storm. Forty percent didn’t think it would be that bad, or thought that prior hurricanes turned out not to be as severe as predicted.

— They underestimated the crisis. They thought their homes could withstand the storm.

— They waited too long. By the time they realized how bad Katrina really was, they couldn’t leave.

Now, let’s juxtaposition the same reasons people don’t evacuate during a hurricane to how people respond to a financial crisis.

— They can’t afford to help themselves. If faced with an unexpected $400 expense, 4 in 10 adults said they would not have the money to cover it, according to a report last year from the Federal Reserve. To get the funds, they would have to sell something or borrow.

Read: Does America have a savings crisis?

There are many people who can afford to save but don’t. Instead they chose to live above their means.

Read: Here’s one way to stop living paycheck to paycheck

— They believe they can handle the crisis. I talk to a lot of parents who aren’t saving for their child’s education. They believe their kids are so academically and/or athletically talented that they will get enough scholarships to largely pay for college. These parents are misjudging the situation.

Read: Your child probably won’t get a full ride to college

Read more:

Community college should be a first choice, not a last resort

Why you can’t rely on generous grandparents to fund your child’s college

— They underestimate the situation. A lot of families are struggling under the weight of student loans. Outstanding student loans for the first quarter of 2019 were $1.49 trillion, according to the latest Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Household Debt and Credit report.

“Much of the debate about college today focuses on tuition and mounting student debt, with Democratic presidential candidates even raising the possibility of forgiving all student loans,” wrote Beth Akers, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. “Not enough attention is paid to risk. Spending tens of thousands of dollars annually on four years of college (or more), with little promise that it will pay off in the form of a good job, is a big gamble.”

Read: There’s too much emphasis on reducing student loans and not enough on reducing risk

Then there is the looming problem that many people aren’t saving enough for retirement.

Read: Is $1 million enough to retire? Why this benchmark is both real and unrealistic.

— They wait too long. The time to start worrying about paying for college isn’t when your child is applying to schools as a high school senior. You need to start planning and preparing when they are infants.

Read: Should you start saving for college even before your child is born?

When it comes to saving for retirement, make it a priority decades before you plan to stop working.

Read: How quickly should new graduates start saving for retirement?

You may tell yourself that of course you would heed the advice to evacuate during a hurricane. But stop for a moment and think about how you are managing your money. Are you ignoring warnings that could help you weather a financial storm?

Color of Money Question of the Week

What financial lessons can you learn from the impact of a major storm? Send your comments to colorofmoney@washpost.com. Please include your name, city and state. In the subject line put “Financial Lessons from Hurricane Dorian.”

Live Chat Today

Join me today at noon (Eastern time) for a live discussion about your money.

To participate in this week’s discussion or read the transcript after it’s over, click this link.

I’m live every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. (Eastern time).

Color of Money Columns This Week

Knowledge isn’t power. The right knowledge is power.

Stay informed about your money.

In addition to this newsletter, please read and share my weekly personal finance columns.

— Student debt forgiveness isn’t worth a toxic workplace

— Separate checks and tipping decisions can set off distasteful round of judgment

Newsletter Comments Policy

Please note it is my personal policy to identify readers who respond to questions I ask in my newsletters. I find it encourages thoughtful and civil conversation. I want my newsletters to be a safe place to express your opinion. On sensitive matters or upon request, I’m happy to include just your first name and/or initials. But I prefer not to post anonymous comments (I do make exceptions when I’m asking questions that might reveal sensitive information or cause conflict with family or friends.)

Have a question about your finances? Michelle Singletary has a weekly live chat every Thursday at noon where she discusses financial dilemmas with readers.

You can also write to Michelle directly by sending an email to michelle.singletary@washpost.com. Personal responses may not be possible, and comments or questions may be used in a future column, with the writer’s name, unless otherwise requested.

To read more Color of Money columns, go here.

If you’re viewing this post online sign up to automatically receive Michelle Singletary’s newsletters right into your email box: “Your Retirement” on Mondays and “Personal Finance” on Thursdays

Follow Michelle Singletary on Twitter @SingletaryM and Facebook.