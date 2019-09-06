

FILE PHOTO: A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Friday that her office is launching an antitrust investigation into Facebook, kicking off a bipartisan wave of independent state investigations targeting the company as well as Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

James will work with the attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia on an inquiry focused on “Facebook’s dominance in the industry and the potential anti-competitive conduct stemming from that dominance,” according to a news release.

“Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers. I am proud to be leading a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in investigating whether Facebook has stifled competition and put users at risk,” James said in a news release. “We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook’s actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, or increased the price of advertising.”

The Post previously reported that more than half the nation’s attorneys general were readying a Google investigation, expected to be announced Monday during a Washington news conference, but it was unclear whether other giants like Facebook and Amazon would find themselves in the coalition’s crosshairs. The Wall Street Journal first reported that Facebook would also be subject to investigation, and that the effort could be expanded to include other companies.

Regulators around the country have expressed growing concerns about the breadth of Silicon Valley’s power in recent months, questioning the industry’s access to vast amounts of proprietary data — and deep pockets — allow companies to gobble up rivals and maintain their dominance to the detriment of consumers. Two federal antitrust agencies have opened probes targeting the industry broadly, while lawmakers in Congress have grilled executives from Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google about the business practices. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Google and Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Post.

This story is developing and will be updated.