

A "Now hiring" sign is displayed on the front door of a Staples store in Manchester, N.H. on August 15, 2019. (Charles Krupa/AP).

The U.S. economy added a disappointing 130,000 in August, the Labor Department said Friday, heightening fears that Trump’s trade war is starting to bite and the U.S. economy is hitting a rough patch.

Economists had predicted 160,000 job gains in August. Business owners say they are struggling to find people to hire, and they are growing increasingly nervous about President Trump’s trade war. The unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent, the lowest in nearly half a century, forcing employers to search harder for new workers.

Right now, the United States is a tale of two economies: The service sector remains strong with health care and business adding a lot of jobs in August. But industries like mining and manufacturing that depend heavily on selling items overseas are struggling. Manufacturing is already in a recession and the sector has added few jobs this year, a trend that continued in August. Mining employment fell by 6,000 jobs.

Hiring in August was also boosted heavily by the U.S. government adding 25,000 temporary workers to its payrolls for the 2020 Census.

Most companies have already scaled back spending on buildings and equipment, and there is concern that they will now cease hiring, a move that could have harmful consequences to the U.S. economy since consumer spending drives so much of the U.S. economy. When Americans are fearful of losing their jobs, they tend to halt spending.

In the past three months, job gains averaged 156,000 a month, a noticeable downgrade from last year, when job gains averaged 192,000 a month.

For now, Americans are spending because “we’re hiring!” signs still appear plentiful in many towns and pay is rising at many companies. Wages grew at an annual pace of 3.2 percent in August, well above inflation, although slightly slower than earlier this year.

