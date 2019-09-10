

For sale signs beckon buyers to homes along Park Avenue in Richmond, Va. (Steve Helber)

The Trump administration’s plan to overhaul the country’s housing finance system would make mortgages more expensive for minority borrowers and aspiring homeowners in the south, Midwest and rural communities, according to fair housing and lending groups.

The plans, unveiled last week by the Treasury and Housing and Urban Development departments, would end government control of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which purchase mortgage loans and package them into securities that they guarantee. The proposal also recommends eliminating the mortgage backers’ affordable housing goals and introducing competition that experts say could further reduce access to credit for low-income communities.

“This plan would interject new entities that would cream the market by seeking to serve the most lucrative regions and borrowers” such as New York and San Francisco where home values have skyrocketed, said Nikitra Bailey, executive vice president of the Center for Responsible Lending. “The very communities that need greater access to mortgage credit — communities of color, specifically — would have great difficulty securing credit.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, and the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Mark Calabria are scheduled to testify on the housing proposals before the Senate banking, housing and urban affairs committee on Tuesday.

Mnuchin said last week that the administration is "committed to promoting much needed reforms to the housing finance system that will protect taxpayers and help Americans who want to buy a home.”

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which back half of the nation’s mortgages, have a mandate to ensure access to affordable loans and are responsible for the broad availability of the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.

The enterprises have had an obligation to make roughly a quarter of the mortgages they back to low-income borrowers, under affordable housing goals introduced in the 1990s and carried forward after entering into government conservatorship during the 2008 housing crash.

But the Trump administration has proposed replacing the affordable housing goals with a more “efficient, transparent and accountable mechanism,” such as a new fee that would be transferred to HUD to promote affordable housing activities. Many consumer and civil rights groups argue the plan would not directly increase home ownership among low-income families.

“Essentially they are trying to shrink the government footprint in the market and introduce private guarantors that won’t have the same obligations as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac,” said Jesse Van Tol, chief executive of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

In addition, housing advocates say, the administration’s plan would lead to a bifurcated market that would block first-time home buyers and low-income borrowers, many of whom are people of color, from lower cost conventional loans. Borrowers who cannot afford 20 percent down payments and have less than pristine credit scores would be channeled into more expensive loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, whose insurance premiums last for the life of the loan.

“The magnitude of the impact is huge,” Bailey said. “This continues the system where wealthier and mostly white families have access to affordable mortgage credit while keeping creditworthy families of color from accessing the mortgages they deserve.”

The proposals, much of which need congressional approval, come at a time when black homeownership hovers just above 40 percent — slightly lower than when the Fair Housing Act was passed in 1968. In comparison, white homeownership has increased in the last five decades to 73 percent.

Black families were the hardest hit of any Americans during the 2008 housing crisis. African Americans, including those in upper-income black communities such as Prince George’s County, were disproportionately targeted by predatory lenders during the housing boom and faced foreclosure at greater rates. Many of those borrowers qualified for less expensive credit on safer terms.

Following the recession, stricter credit restrictions made it tougher on black families to qualify for mortgages.

“In the middle of a housing affordability crisis, when the gap between the black and white homeownership rates is as big as it was when housing discrimination was legal, the Trump administration wants to make it harder for creditworthy working families — especially families of color — to buy a home and build wealth,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “That’s shameful.”