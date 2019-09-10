

An employee adds decorative brass tacks to a sofa in Hickory, North Carolina. (Logan Cyrus/Bloomberg).

The official U.S. poverty rate fell to its lowest level since 2001 last year and middle-class income hit an all-time high, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday, as more Americans benefited from the prolonged economic upswing.

But a growing share of Americans went without health insurance in 2018, a side-effect of the Trump administration’s efforts to weaken President Obama’s 2010 health care law. The uninsured rate had fallen after the law went into effect in 2010 from roughly 16 percent down to about 8 percent in 2017. Last year, the rate rose to 8.5 percent, with 1.9 million additional people lacking health insurance. This trend is expected to become a major theme in the 2020 president election.

The official U.S. poverty rate fell to 11.8 percent in 2018, the lowest since 11.7 percent in 2001 and a sign that the devastation from the Great Recession had faded. Businesses have been hiring minority and low-skilled workers at unusually high rates lately, helping give jobs and opportunities to Americans who struggled for years to get a chance.

The median U.S. household earned $63,200 last year, meaning half of the families in the country earned more than this amount and half earned less.

American middle-class households now earn more in inflation-adjusted terms than they did in 1999, a major milestone that’s being driven by millions of getting jobs in the past several years. Last year alone, 2.7 million people found jobs, according to the Labor Department.

The extra pay from having another person in the home employed again or working additional hours has been the largest factor contributing to rising income and falling poverty rates.

