

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

President Trump upped his attacks on the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, demanding the central bank slash interest rates to zero, or go so far as to set negative rates as some governments and big companies in Europe have recently done, then the nation could refinance its debt load.

His directives, delivered in a signature series of early morning tweets, came with an extra dose of vitriol for the members of the Federal Reserve, whom he called “boneheads” for not taking aggressive enough action to shore up the nation’s slowing economy.

“The USA should always be paying the lowest rate,” Trump tweeted. “No Inflation! It is only the naïveté of Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve that doesn’t allow us to do what other countries are already doing. A once in a lifetime opportunity that we are missing because of “Boneheads.”

....The USA should always be paying the the lowest rate. No Inflation! It is only the naïveté of Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve that doesn’t allow us to do what other countries are already doing. A once in a lifetime opportunity that we are missing because of “Boneheads.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

Trump’s tirade comes on the heels of a disappointing jobs report and a week ahead of the Fed’s Sept. 18 meeting, where officials will decide whether to cut rates. Trump has tweeted dozens of times in the past month demanding that the Fed lower the funds rate by a significant amount as recession fears have grown, but Fed officials remain divided on whether even a modest cut is warranted.

Trump has repeatedly said the Fed should cut rates by a full percentage point — which most economists consider extreme and unwarranted — but this marks the first time the president has asked for null or negative rates.

Negative rates allow companies and even major governments to effectively be paid to borrow money from global financial markets. While they are a tool for stimulating the economy, negative rates can also eat into banks’ profits and may make it impossible for some insurance companies and pension funds to earn enough from their investments to meet their obligations to policyholders and retirees. Some insurers could fail while banks cut back on making loans, starving the economy of fuel needed for growth.

The amount of this type of debt, issued as government or corporate bonds, has doubled since December and now totals $15 trillion.

Today, Japan and seven major European governments, including Germany and France, are able to sell bonds with negative yields, as are corporate behemoths Nestlé and Sanofi, whose size gives investors confidence they could withstand a downturn.

The European Central Bank is expected to announce even deeper negative interest rates today, as a means of fueling inflation and securing growth in Europe as economies across the continent are contracting, in a slowdown often attributed to the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war.