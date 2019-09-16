

Felicity Jones at “The Aeronauts” premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

TORONTO — Since it launched its film operation four years ago, Amazon has sought to convince the film industry that it’s a traditional studio intent on following a typical release playbook.

Unlike Netflix, the company told partners and producers, it would put movies in theaters for three-month windows before releasing them on its streaming platform, Prime. Amazon Studios did just that with dozens of movies, including “Manchester by the Sea” (2016) and “The Big Sick” (2017), both of which became box office and awards successes.

The firm even hired Bob Berney — one of the savviest theatrical-distribution executives in the business, responsible for movies such as “Memento” and “Pan’s Labyrinth” — to run distribution and marketing. The moves delighted traditional agents, producers and theater owners, who saw an ally where Netflix was a disrupter.

All that appears to be crumbling now.

In a move that has vexed traditional Hollywood, Amazon Studios, under chief Jennifer Salke, appears to be moving toward the model it once defined itself against — away from a conventional approach involving theaters and television marketing to movies found largely by recommendation on small devices.

“A year ago, I would say they were pretty serious about being a theatrical distributor. And now it feels like they’re pulling back from it,” said Bruce Nash, a theatrical-release expert from the Numbers box office site. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

That was keenly on display at the Toronto International Film Festival last week with Amazon’s big fall movie, Tom Harper’s “The Aeronauts” — a story of balloon aviators set in 1860s Britain that stars Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne and is filled with dramatic computer-generated imagery.

Harper told premiere audiences that he was “really struck by the thirst for adventure and the extreme risk” the characters take. Then he equated them to his backer, saying he wanted “to thank Amazon for their support for this ambitious project.”

Ambition has certainly been true in one respect. Amazon produced “Aeronauts,” a rare CGI action-adventure tale not based on branded intellectual property, for an estimated $80 million. It also acquired a trio of movies earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival — whistleblower thriller “The Report” and the female-led comedies “Brittany Runs a Marathon” and “Late Night” — for a record $41 million (along with another film for $5 million).

“Aeronauts” will play exclusively in theaters for two weeks before moving to Prime just before Christmas. It is a token release, limited not only by time, but by the fact that many theater chains won’t even consider playing a movie that heads so quickly to streaming platforms.

The move suggests a much more small-screen-centric approach than Amazon has previously taken. The strategy also has confounded many industry observers for seeming to take hold with a movie that appears most suited for a theatrical release.

“Amazon Studios’ two-week-only exclusive theatrical window slated for December is a curious release strategy for a film whose greatest selling point is the reasonable amount of greenscreen visual wonder it delivers through a pair of enchanting leads,” wrote critic Tomris Laffly for Variety.

The company went so far as to unwind deals with international theatrical distributors worth more than $20 million so it could put out the movie globally on Prime instead, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about it. (The film will still have a traditional theatrical release in the United Kingdom.)

“The Report,” which stars Adam Driver as Daniel Jones, a Senate staffer investigating CIA torture in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, will get similar treatment. Despite being acquired for a whopping $14 million at the Sundance Film Festival — many movies historically go for $5 million or less — and a thriller conceit, it will open in theaters on Nov. 15, then become available on Prime two weeks later on Nov. 29.

The company has not said what it will do with Shia LaBeouf’s “Honey Boy” and “Seberg,” starring Kristen Stewart, both of which it screened at Toronto. However, the two films are more boutique productions than “Aeronauts.”

An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment for this story. The company has maintained that it is making decisions on a case-by-case basis and is not locked in to one release strategy.

Many read the latest moves as a clear sign of a Netflixian pivot. “If they’re not putting out ‘Aeronauts’ in theaters, I don’t know what movie they’ll put in theaters,” said one film executive at a traditional studio, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid jeopardizing industry relationships.

One signal to industry executives of the shift: Berney. The executive left the company in June.

Amazon may be feeling theatrically gun-shy after the failures of “Late Night” and “Brittany.” Bought for a combined $27 million, both films flopped in theaters. The Mindy Kaling-led “Late Night” has grossed just $16 million despite a wide release in more than 2,000 theaters and a splashy marketing campaign. “Brittany,” meanwhile, has taken in less than $3 million in the three weeks since its release.

Still, the company continues to spend money. At Toronto, it was the rare studio to acquire a movie, Riz Ahmed’s “The Sound of Metal,” a drama about a musician who is losing his hearing. At the same time, Amazon threw a glitzy party in a trendy hotel restaurant. “The Report” was celebrated on one floor, while “The Aeronauts” was feted on another. VIP tables dotted the walls. At one, Jones ate sushi with friends.

Amazon remains without the need for movie-based subscription revenue. Unlike Netflix, it does not rely heavily on content to attract subscribers. Original content is more of a bonus feature for Prime members.

That might actually be a reason the company shouldn’t worry about releasing moves on Prime so quickly, film experts say. It could also mean that executives view all entertainment content as an add-on and don’t really consider theaters in the first place. (Whether any of this is good for consumers is up for debate. Netflix has argued for the benefits of simultaneous availability. But many others have said that without a heavy theatrical component, movies tend to be made with lower budgets and risk getting lost in the streaming swirl.)

Indeed, the box office can be much more profitable than streaming. Studios typically keep about half of U.S. box office dollars — unlike streaming, which rarely results in clear revenue contributions.

Still, there is no guarantee of success for a theatrical distributor, and there are plenty of costs.

“Distribution is difficult. You have to spend a lot on marketing. And building those relationships and cobbling together a team is very difficult,” Nash said. “A lot of companies say that they really want to do it and then one day decide to stop releasing movies.”

Or, if they have the option, they just start putting them on digital platforms.