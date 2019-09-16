

White House economists on Monday said the police could be used as part of an intensifying effort to address a recent spike in homelessness, but they declined to offer more specifics as what role the law enforcement might play.

The comments were part of a White House report that both formalized and escalated the administration’s growing push to address a homelessness spike, particularly in California, which the Trump administration has largely blamed on Democrats.

The report was written by the White House Council of Economic Advisers and comes a day before President Trump is expected to visit California. A number of senior White House advisers visited California last week to study the homeless spike there, and they have spent months discussing what role the federal government could play to intervene. Housing Secretary Ben Carson is also expected to visit the state this week as part of the push.

In a call with reporters about the report, entitled “The State of Homelessness in America,” Acting CEA Chairman Tom Philipson repeatedly highlighted homelessness in California, particularly the city of Los Angeles, and blamed it in part on state and local policies. Trump has recently directed his aides to figure out “how the hell we can get these people off the streets,” according to one administration official.

Philipson said in the call that “policing may be an important tool to help them get off the street,” although he did not elaborate on what that might mean. Asked for clarification, a senior administration official said “there are lots of policy options being considered."

The Washington Post reported last week that administration officials are considering razing tent camps, creating new temporary facilities or refurbishing government facilities as part of Trump’s directive on homelessness. Senior administration officials previously also said that forcing people into new facilities was not under consideration.

The CEA report released on Monday says: “Of course, policies intended solely to arrest or jail homeless people simply because they are homeless are inhumane and wrong. At the same time, when paired with effective services, policing may be an important tool to help move people off the street and into shelter or housing.”

The report also repeatedly calls for deregulation as a potential solution, noting that higher regulations drive up the cost of housing and therefore the cost of rents.

The CEA report says deregulation could significantly reduce homelessness by an average of 31 percent, with the council projecting that doing so would fall by 54 percent in San Francisco, 40 percent in Los Angeles, and 23 percent in New York City.

Trump has put California’s homelessness in the national spotlight, and the issue is widely covered in conservative media. A number of families sleeping on the streets or lacking adequate housing has jumped for most major California cities, climbing at least 25 percent over the past several years, said David Garcia, policy director at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at the University of California at Berkeley.

Some housing experts rebuked the administration over its proposed policies, arguing the administration should instead expand federal housing subsidies that could enable the creation of thousands of additional low-income housing units.

“Their policy prescriptions completely miss the mark,” said Diane Yentel, president and chief executive of the National Low Income Housing Coalition. “Deregulation, increased arrests, and further decriminalization won’t end homelessness -- affordable homes, and the federal subsidies that make them possible, will.”