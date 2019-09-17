

Workers demonstrate outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Matt Rourke)

General Motors has dropped health-care plans for the tens of thousands of striking workers about two days into the stoppage, a move that underscored tensions between the two sides.

The United Auto Workers union, which represents the roughly 49,000 workers whose walkout has effectively halted GM’s production in the United States, released an internal letter on Tuesday that said that it had been given notice that the company had stopped health-care benefits because of the strike.

The UAW said that it would “provide medical assistance,” or cover employees health-care fees under COBRA in the interim from the pool of money it keeps for strikes.

GM spokesman David Barnas said that decision was a standard practice during stoppages, likening it to the cessation of worker paychecks. An explainer about strikes on the UAW’s website does note that it typically pays for worker medical plans in such situations.

“We understand strikes are difficult and disruptive to families," GM said in a statement Barnas distributed. "While on strike, some benefits shift to being funded by the union’s strike fund, and in this case hourly employees are eligible for union-paid COBRA so their health care benefits can continue.”

Employees dental and vision plans would not be covered during the strike.

Harley Shaiken, a labor expert at the University of California, Berkeley, said that he believed the mechanics of the move were uncommon.

“In the past, what the pattern has been is when the strike begins, the company continues the health care but the UAW pays for it through its strike fund,” Shaiken said in a phone interview. “This time, going to COBRA so quickly is very unusual.”

[GM strike lurches on as Trump and other political leaders watch and wait]

The switch means that employees will have to be re-enrolled in health-care coverage when the strike ends. Shaiken said it was possible that the UAW had an understanding with GM about the cessation of the health-care plans.

“They’re sending a message,” he said of GM. “This is a public relations risk. With all the [national] focus on health care and concerns over health care, for the company to be oblivious to this ... misses a beat or two and that could become problematic.”

The move was another sign of the disconnect underlying the strike, the first at GM since 2007. That stoppage lasted only two days. But the current action unfolds in a more charged political dynamic, with an invigorated left wing increasingly focusing on issues around wages and livability amid a broader debate about economic inequality.

GM workers say they are pushing for a more equitable contract that will guarantee better wages for new hires, stronger health-care benefits and issues around job security, as the car giant has moved to close a handful of production facilities in the United States in recent years despite strong profitability margins.

GM made $8.1 billion in profit after taxes last year, but announced the closure of four factories, scuttling thousands of jobs.

GM says it has offered to make $7 billion in investments and create 5,400 jobs, including introducing electric trucks, opening a battery cell manufacturing site and investing in eight existing facilities.

The 49,000 full-time and temporary workers represented by the UAW make up about half of its workforce.

Analysts note that American automakers face higher labor costs than foreign car companies that have opened assembly plants in the United States, none of which are unionized.

Media reports have said that health-care costs form at least part of the contractual dispute between the two sides.

Workers are forgoing their paychecks during the strike, though the UAW will pay them $250 a week from its strike fund. GM could be losing as much as $50 million to $100 million a day from the stoppage, analysts say.

The strike has drawn support from Democratic presidential candidates such as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg. President Trump said that he was sad to see the strike but that he hoped for a quick resolution.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), said in a statement posted on Twitter that GM’s move to cut employee health care was a “dirty tactic.”