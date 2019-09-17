

The travelling block hangs beside drill pipes on the derrick of a drill rig during oil drilling operations by Targin JSC, a unit of Sistema PJSFC, in an oilfield operated by Bashneft PAO near Ufa, Russia, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. Bashneft distributes petroleum products and petrochemicals around the world and in Russia via filling stations. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)

Crude prices abruptly fell nearly 6 percent Tuesday, retreating from stunning highs on a report that Saudi Arabia would recover from a devastating attack on its oil supply chain sooner than expected.

Weekend drone strikes took out a processing plant and nearby oil field operated by state-owned Aramco, forcing the company to cut its output in half. That took 5.7 million barrels of oil out of daily circulation, or nearly 6 percent of the 100 million barrels consumed worldwide. Analysts said a quick resolution was crucial to ensuring against disruptions in the supply chain and a corresponding jump in fuel prices.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that the world’s second-largest oil producer would resume normal production within two to three weeks. The report, citing top Saudi sources who had been briefed on latest oil developments, said Aramco already had restored nearly restored 70 percent of its oil production.

Aramco churned out 9.85 million barrels per day in August, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Brent crude oil prices tumbled more than 5.75 percent Tuesday, to $63.78 a barrel. In the panic following the attacks, prices had soared as much as 20 percent, to nearly $72 per barrel.

Shares of international oil companies — known as the supermajors — such as BP, Exxon Mobil and Chevron were all down in midmorning trading. Companies that service and supply these supermajors — Halliburton and Schlumberger Limited — were both down more than 4 percent.

It is unclear whether news of Aramco’s recovery timeline will stop the release of crude oil from the U.S.' Strategic Petroleum Reserve. On Sunday, President Trump announced via Twitter that he had authorized the release of a yet-unspecified amount of crude oil from the 600-million-barrel reserve to “keep the markets well-supplied.” It takes 13 days for SPR oil to hit markets after a presidential decision.