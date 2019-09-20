U.S. stocks ended the week with a loss as a September rally faltered just shy of an all-time high after trade tensions resurfaced.

The S&P 500, which had gotten a midweek boost after the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates, ended the five days with a 0.5 percent decline. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 1.1 percent to 26,935.

Stock prices in September had been rebounding from last month’s drop as investors became increasingly optimistic that the Fed will support an economy that’s lately shown signs of strength and officials from the United States and China resumed trade talks. The momentum broke on Friday after a delegation of Chinese officials canceled a trip to Montana farms to go home early.

Seven of the main 11 S&P 500 industry groups declined. Consumer-discretionary stocks were the worst performers, dropping 2.2 percent. The real estate and utilities sectors, which appeal to investors because of their relative stability regardless of the state of the overall market, each gained more than 2 percent.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $45 billion of three-month bills and $42 billion of six-month bills on Monday. They yielded 1.94 percent and 1.89 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading.